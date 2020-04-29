Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister of Foreign Affairs continues to coordinate with international counterparts on COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today organized a seventh call with his counterparts from countries affected by COVID-19, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The ministers agreed that while the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed new challenges on the multilateral system, they underscored the critical role of multilateralism and international institutions in securing the health, prosperity and security of states, including efforts toward finding a vaccine.

Several ministers also reiterated that a strong and coordinated multilateral response is essential to combat this crisis and to address the critical needs and challenges of vulnerable countries and groups, particularly women and children.

They committed to continue working together to strengthen the multilateral system.

