Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (29-04-2020)

– All 2,400 samples tested negative for COVID-19 today.

– 534 samples were from the community while 1,866 samples were from truck drivers.

– Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Uganda still stands at 79.

– Total COVID-19 recoveries in Uganda: 52.

