APO
Updated:

Sudan: Coronavirus could be Tipping Point for ‘untold suffering’, Bachelet urges sanctions relief

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more
CapitecReuters -

SA’s PSG Group considers unbundling stake in Capitec Bank

Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was “seriously considering” separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Access Bank: Naira to weaken slightly over $1.52bn maturing contracts

Traders say they expect the Naira to weaken slightly today due to the maturing 1.52 billion April 29 contract. Bosun Obembe, an FX and Derivatives Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on trade at Nigeria’s money market....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and people of Sudan could experience “untold suffering” unless donors act fast to shore up a country still in transition, the top UN human rights official warned on Tuesday.

One year after long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was removed from power, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that the promise of development, democracy, justice and peace, is now being threatened by acute resource constraints. 

Moreover, the already-grim picture is further exacerbated by a combination of ongoing unilateral sanctions, international institutions’ failure to provide debt-relief and a deficit of international support.

“The tipping point,” the UN Human Rights Chief said, “could be COVID-19”.

Underequipped health system

275 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, 22 of whom have died. And medical sources have warned of serious equipment and protective gear shortages. 

“The health system is simply not equipped to handle an outbreak on the scale we have seen elsewhere in the world”, said Ms. Bachelet.

As the “only way to prevent a humanitarian disaster”, she appealed to donors to step up: “We must act swiftly and generously to provide financial support”, said the UN human rights chief, or “run the risk of a country which held such promise, relapsing back into political instability and potential conflict.”

Earlier this month the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok wrote to the Secretary-General acknowledging that COVID-19 poses profound challenges to the country’s health system, economy, and society as a whole and asked for financial and technical support to tackle the pandemic.

Conflicts in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile state have displaced nearly two million of the 43 million people in Sudan, and most – facing dire conditions in camps or settlements – are unable to meet their basic needs. And adding to the bleak situation, Sudan hosts more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, high unemployment, soaring inflation and lack of social protection and safety nets left many Sudanese battling to make ends meet. 

Free Sudan from ‘impediments of sanctions’

According to the High Commissioner, these issues have been compounded by the effects of Sudan continuing to be on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list. It remains ineligible to access any of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank’s $50-billionTrust Fund, to assist vulnerable countries in the fight COVID-19.

“The only way Sudan will ever be able to break out of this cycle of poverty and desperation is to be freed from the impediments of sanctions imposed at the time of the previous Government”, Ms. Bachelet argued, saying if removed, the State would be able to “attract investment for its much-needed economic reforms, and to fully access funds of the international financial institutions”.

Separately, the UN Secretary-General has urged the international community to do all it can to support the country’s transition and its time of serious need.

“Inequality, and economic and social grievances, were the main triggers of Sudan’s revolution last year”, concluded the UN human right chief. “If these and other root causes are not addressed as a matter of priority, Sudan’s successful transition to achieving a durable peace remains distant”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCORRECTION – East Africa’s Oil Industry: A New Story in the Making
Next articleEdcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

How SA’s R200bn Covid-19 loan scheme for small businesses works

CNBC Africa -
In order to help small and medium enterprises, support the economy and save jobs, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the National Treasury are partnering with members of the Banking Association South Africa (BASA) to roll out a R200 billion Covid-19 loan scheme.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Old Mutual Insure on its premium relief for customers

CNBC Africa -
Old Mutual is creating many more initiatives to help cushion the financial strain of the Covid-19 pandemic on its customers. Old Mutual Insure has put R60 million towards 15 per cent motor premium discounts in April and 10 per cent in May for its customers. The premium relief has many other added benefits and joining CNBC Africa for more is Garth Napier, Managing Director for Old Mutual Insure.
Read more
Coronavirus

Renowned cartoonist Zapiro on how the coronavirus crisis impacts his work

CNBC Africa -
During the recent gloomy days of being confined to one’s house due to the national lock-down and practising social distancing, renowned cartoonist Zapiro has been busy creating hilarious and sharply truthful cartoons of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa. Zapiro joins CNBC Africa for more on the impact that Covid-19 is having on his business and how he is coping with the lock-down.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Eurasian Resources CEO speaks on COVID-19 impact on business & demand for battery metals amid global lock-downs

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of Eurasian Resources Group and the Co-Chair of the Global Battery Alliance, Benedikt Sobotka to speak on the COVID-19 impact on the business as well as how the demand for battery metals has fared during global lock-downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

CORRECTION – East Africa’s Oil Industry: A New Story in the Making

APO Africa Press Office -
The recent acquisition by Total of Tullow Oil’s entire interests in the Lake Albert Development Project in Uganda, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, marks the beginning of a new chapter for East Africa’s energy industry. To dissect the deal and discuss its wider implications for the region, the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) organised a webinar with leading regional industry experts, held under the Chatham House Rule. Featuring key officials and repr
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update – 29 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
2 new confirmed cases (Reported from: 1 Lusaka and 1 Copperbelt) 12 recoveries (Reported from: Lusaka) Cumulative cases - 97 Total recoveries - 54 Total deaths - 3 Active cases - 40Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on COVID-19 Coronavirus Quarantine and Isolation

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe North West Department of Health wishes to further put into perspective the issue of quarantine and isolation in the Province. In order to ensure adequate management of COVID-19, the Department has developed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Quarantine and Isolation which provides this clarification and it’s unambiguous. The SOP details procedures which are to be followed for quarantine and isolation with the sole purpose of curbing the spread of Novel Corona Virus
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: The Polio Network is now supporting COVID-19 preparedness & outbreak response

APO Africa Press Office -
Due to #COVID19, polio vaccination campaigns in #Africa & globally are paused. The huge polio network is now actively supporting COVID-19 preparedness & outbreak response in countries across Africa. #EndPolio #VaccinesWork Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved