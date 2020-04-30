APO
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

By Africa Press Office

Farewell one of the last survivors of Mandela's band of brothers: Denis Goldberg – the gentle lion of the struggle.

His humour was legendary, as was his compassion. He once told me that he was handed three life sentences but was given a bulk discount and only served one. On the other side of the coin, he told me of the horror of lying in his cell listening to condemned men screaming as warders dragged them to the gallows. It was pure Denis that he learned the guitar so he could play a heartfelt musical tribute to the condemned.
Videos

The state of SA's ETF industry in a COVID-19 world

The JSE has rebounded by around 30 per cent from the March lows when Covid-19 panic selling triggered a flight from risky assets. Naturally, exchange traded funds were also hit, with the market value locally ending 9 per cent lower after peaking at R100 billion last year. Mike Brown, Managing Director of etfSA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Why SA's exclusion from the WGBI may be a non-event

As South Africa’s economy prepares to exit level 5 of Covid-19 lock-down's at midnight, the country’s bonds are also counting down to their exclusion from the World Government Bond Index (WBGI). Economist had forecast an exodus of between $8 to $11 billion in capital outflows that would follow South Africa’s exit from the WBGI. This would be outflows from foreign investors whose mandates do not allow them to hold junk rated bonds in their portfolio. Do these forecasts still stand or has Covid-19 changed things? Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager, Abax investments and James McDonald, CEO & CIO of Hercules Investments join CNBC Africa for more....
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (37,402) deaths (1,598), and recoveries (12,248) by region:  Central (3,266 cases; 108 deaths; 1,127 recoveries):  Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,832; 61; 934), Central African Republic (50; 0; 10), Chad (51; 2; 19), Congo (220; 9; 19), DRC (500; 31; 65), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (276; 3; 67), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0) Eastern (3,906; 104; 1,641): Comoros (1; 0; 0), Djibouti (1,089; 2; 642), Eritrea (39; 0; 19), Ethiopia (131; 3; 59), Kenya (396; 17; 144), Madagascar (128; 0; 92), Mauritius (334; 10; 310), Rwanda (225; 0; 98), Seychelles (11; 0; 6), Somalia (582; 28; 20), South Sudan (34; 0; 0), Sudan (375; 28; 32), Tanzania (480; 16; 167), Uganda (81; 0; 52) Northern (14,524; 1,035; 4,324): Algeria (3,848; 444; 1,702), Egypt (5,268; 380; 1,335), Libya (61; 2; 18), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (4,359; 168; 969), Tunisia (980; 40; 294) Southern (5,772; 117; 2,178): Angola (25; 2; 6), Botswana (22; 1; 5), Eswatini (100; 1; 10), Malawi (37; 3; 7), Mozambique (76; 0; 9),  Namibia (16; 0; 8), South Africa (5,350; 103; 2,073), Zambia (106; 3; 55), Zimbabwe (40; 4; 5) Western (9,934; 234; 2,978): Benin (64; 1; 33), Burkina Faso (641; 43; 498), Cape Verde (113; 1; 2), Côte d'Ivoire (1,238; 14; 557), Gambia (11; 1; 8), Ghana (2,074; 17; 212), Guinea (1,351; 7; 313), Guinea-Bissau (205; 1; 19), Liberia (141; 16; 45), Mali (482; 25; 129), Niger (713; 32; 435), Nigeria (1,728; 51; 307), Senegal (933; 9; 334), Sierra Leone (124; 7; 21), Togo (116; 9; 65)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Coronavirus

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
How Airlines Park Thousands Of Planes

CNBC -
The coronavirus has devastated the airline industry. U.S. air travel has dropped 95% compared to last year and the number of flights scheduled globally is down by 63%. More than 16,000 of the world’s commercial aircraft are grounded. These planes c
Why S&P downgraded SA ahead of schedule

CNBC Africa -
S&P Global’s decision to downgrade South Africa further into junk status, following concerns of what Covid-19 would do it the country’s growth and debt profile as been met with disappointment from government. National Treasury said it not happy that the downgrade has come when South Africa is facing one of its most challenging times. Ravi Bhatia, Director Sovereign & IPF Ratings at S&P Global Ratings joins CNBC Africa for more.
E-commerce platforms in Rwanda reshaping their strategy amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
After several episodes of low uptake, local online businesses are drawing up strategies that will help them sustain the momentum, as they make record sales in the midst of the lock-down. Andrew Gatera, Managing Director, Umujyi.com joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of COVID-19 on African venture investments

CNBC Africa -
Statistics indicate that African venture investments registered a record $1.340 billion in investments through more than 400 deals in equity and debt financing in 2019. Experts had predicted a robust venture capital market this year but the COVID-19 pandemic is shattering hopes. CNBC Africa is joined by EFI Hub CEO, Anu Shah.
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 30 April 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases confirmed today: 19 Benadir: 18 South West: 1 Male: 13 Female: 6 Recovery: 11 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 601 Total recoveries: 31 Total deaths: 28 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Nigeria: A race against time to reunite a family during the COVID-19 pandemic

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThey have been separated for four years because of the conflict in Northeastern Nigeria. Had they ever imagined that a global pandemic might postpone their reunion? For Alia* and her daughter, who both bear the mental scars of being separated, it was already too long. Too violent. Too traumatic. As the number of confirmed cases increases steadily each week, the Nigerian authorities have stepped up preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease, imposing a lockdown in sever
Coronavirus: African countries start easing COVID-19 confinement measures

Africa Press Office -
Download logoWhen COVID-19 emerged as a global health threat, African countries were quick to enact public health measures to slow the spread of the virus. Now as some countries begin to ease lockdowns, it is important to maintain strong surveillance, case finding and testing among other control measures to halt the pandemic. “National and regional lockdowns have helped to slow down the spread of COVID, but it remains a considerable public health threat,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti,
Coronavirus – Africa: Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 9 (29 April 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoA steady increase in the number of cases has been observed in the WHO African Region since the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported on 25 February 2020 in Algeria. All Member States have since been affected, with the exemption of Comoros and Lesotho where there have been no official reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Since our last situation report on 22 April 2020 (External Situation Report 8), there has been a 52% increase in the number of confi
