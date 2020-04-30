Coronavirus – Cameroon: 26 New Positive Cases Today for a Total of 934 People Cured Against 61 Deaths

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

We register 26 new positive cases today for a total of 934 people cured against 61 deaths. I have just closed an evaluation meeting by videoconference with all the health facilities that take care of COVID-19 patients. We are going forward!!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.