Coronavirus – Cameroon: First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Far North Region

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Far North Region has just registered its first confirmed case. Contact tracing is in progress. Now is the time more than ever to strictly observe the barrier measures and the wearing of the mandatory mask. Protect yourself and protect us, stay you!!!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.

