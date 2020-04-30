Coronavirus – Cameroon: Nana BOUBA Group expresses its solidarity

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Within the framework of national solidarity in connection with Covid-19, Madam Director of Health Promotion received on behalf of the Minister of Public Health, today, 27 April 2020 at the Yaounde Mobile Hygiene, a donation of equipment from Nana BOUBA Group, through its subsidiary AZUR, consisting of soap boxes, hydro-alcoholic solutions and hand washing devices with pedal.

Mr. ABBO ZALALOU, Secretary General of the said company presented the advantage of these devices made in Cameroon, which according to him, allow to use the pedal to run water. This would avoid getting hands dirty after washing them by closing the tap, he said.

