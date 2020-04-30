APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: U.S. NGO Project HOPE Donates 56,000 Protective Masks to Ethiopia

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Why S&P downgraded SA ahead of schedule

S&P Global’s decision to downgrade South Africa further into junk status, following concerns of what Covid-19 would do it the country’s growth and debt profile as been met with disappointment from government. National Treasury said it not happy that the downgrade has come when South Africa is facing one of its most challenging times. Ravi Bhatia, Director Sovereign & IPF Ratings at S&P Global Ratings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

E-commerce platforms in Rwanda reshaping their strategy amid COVID-19

After several episodes of low uptake, local online businesses are drawing up strategies that will help them sustain the momentum, as they make record sales in the midst of the lock-down. Andrew Gatera, Managing Director, Umujyi.com joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The impact of COVID-19 on African venture investments

Statistics indicate that African venture investments registered a record $1.340 billion in investments through more than 400 deals in equity and debt financing in 2019. Experts had predicted a robust venture capital market this year but the COVID-19 pandemic is shattering hopes. CNBC Africa is joined by EFI Hub CEO, Anu Shah.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Project HOPE, a U.S.-based nongovernmental organization (NGO), is providing more than 56,000 N95 protective masks to Ethiopia to support COVID-19 response efforts. Project HOPE Country Representative Dawit Abraham presented the personal protective equipment to Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse at a small handover ceremony, which will be used to protect health workers in handling COVID-19 cases in government health facilities and communities across the country. 

Purchase, logistics and shipment costs for the protective masks were made possible through Project HOPE corporate funding and donations from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Project HOPE has been responding to the global COVID-19 pandemic since early February 2020. The organization has been operating in China – including the Wuhan province, where the disease was first reported – and is building upon lessons learned from fighting the outbreak there to inform its missions around the world.  

Ethiopia is one of Project HOPE’s priority countries in its global response to COVID-19. In addition to equipment donations, Project HOPE is also conducting virtual training for health care workers on COVID-19 in partnership with Brown University.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Previous articleNSE All-Share Index up over 7% in April
Next articleThe impact of COVID-19 on African venture investments
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

NSE All-Share Index up over 7% in April

CNBC Africa -
The NSE All-Share Index is up just over 7 per cent in the month of April. As we conclude the last trading day of the month, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a recap of trading activities this month....
Read more
Videos

Zenith Bank CEO on Q1 earnings & COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to breakdown the numbers.
Read more
Videos

IEA: Oil demand down 5% in Q1

CNBC Africa -
The International Energy Agency says the global oil demand declined by 5 per cent in the first quarter of the year. The IEA also says it expects global oil demand to drop by 9 per cent or 9 million barrels per day on average across this year. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at BluFX joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How exposed are Nigerian banks to the oil sector?

CNBC Africa -
Moody’s says Nigerian banks’ exposure to the oil and gas industry is substantial, at around 27 percent of total loans as at the end of 2019. Moody’s also stressed that the quality of banks' oil and gas loan portfolios will further deteriorate as a majority of these loans were extended to the upstream and service segments, where borrowers are more sensitive to oil price movements than downstream. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the lower oil prices on Nigeria’s oil industry and the banking sector.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria: A race against time to reunite a family during the COVID-19 pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThey have been separated for four years because of the conflict in Northeastern Nigeria. Had they ever imagined that a global pandemic might postpone their reunion? For Alia* and her daughter, who both bear the mental scars of being separated, it was already too long. Too violent. Too traumatic. As the number of confirmed cases increases steadily each week, the Nigerian authorities have stepped up preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease, imposing a lockdown in sever
Read more

Coronavirus: African countries start easing COVID-19 confinement measures

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWhen COVID-19 emerged as a global health threat, African countries were quick to enact public health measures to slow the spread of the virus. Now as some countries begin to ease lockdowns, it is important to maintain strong surveillance, case finding and testing among other control measures to halt the pandemic. “National and regional lockdowns have helped to slow down the spread of COVID, but it remains a considerable public health threat,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti,
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 9 (29 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoA steady increase in the number of cases has been observed in the WHO African Region since the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported on 25 February 2020 in Algeria. All Member States have since been affected, with the exemption of Comoros and Lesotho where there have been no official reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Since our last situation report on 22 April 2020 (External Situation Report 8), there has been a 52% increase in the number of confi
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoA total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties. 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus.  7 are from Mombasa,  3 from Nairobi,  1 from Wajir  1 from Kitui.  This brings to 396 the total number of positive cases in the country. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved