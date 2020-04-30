Coronavirus – Ethiopia: WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute for COVID-19 fight

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Working with countries to ensure they have the materials needed to fight #COVID19, WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute in order to facilitate testing in the country.

