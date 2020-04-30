Coronavirus – Kenya: A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
A total of 777 samples have been tested from 14 Counties.
12 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
7 are from Mombasa,
3 from Nairobi,
1 from Wajir
1 from Kitui.
This brings to 396 the total number of positive cases in the country.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.