Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Strategy Meeting to maintain a constant stream of information to the Public

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Risk communication is an essential part of COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. Today the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi chaired a COVID-19 strategy meeting to maintain a constant stream of information to the public.

#KomeshaCorona

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo