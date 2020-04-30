Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

196 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

87 – Lagos 24 – Kano 18 – Gombe 17 – Kaduna 16 – FCT 10 – Katsina 8 – Sokoto 7 – Edo 6 – Borno 1 – Yobe 1 – Ebonyi 1 – Adamawa

As at 11:55pm 29th April – 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 307 Deaths: 51

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo