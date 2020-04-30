APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government (FG) sets up Advisory Committee on COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

One of the last of Mandela’s band of brothers is gone – freedom fighter Denis Goldberg passes away.

Anyone who knew him will tell you he was his own man. When politics and the ruling party took a dismal turn in South Africa he was never afraid to speak out against the ill-advised actions of many of his former comrades.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International

Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Looking ahead to 4th May, 2019, when the lockdown will be eased in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that a Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee, consisting of eminent Nigerian virologists, public health experts, Infectious disease and diagnostic experts has been set up to study the evolution and development of the COVID-19 outbreak and the responses in Nigeria, to enable identify and adopt more effective strategies and align Nigeria’s COVID-19 Response plans with best practices and advisories.

At the Presidential Task Force (PTF) Press Briefing held on 29th April, 2020, Dr. Ehanire made it known that 1,337 people have been confirmed to have the COVID-19 as of 28th April, 2020, pointing out that the propagated social measures of distancing and postponement of non-essential travels have had only limited success due to lockdown violations and other risk behaviour practices by some Nigerians.

He further expressed concerns about the sharp increase of COVID-19 positive cases and purported unexplained deaths in Kano, explaining that the latter were not out of the ordinary. “Multidisciplinary technical experts will assess the needs and the design for on-site capacity building for State teams and advise on the States’ response and preparedness plan.

As is usual with the Health Minister, he enjoined all to adhere to the stipulated advisories issued for staying protected at all times. He restated that “arresting the spread of this virus requires individual and collective effort.”

Dr. Ehanire directed that further information on COVID-19 can be found on the website and social media handles of Federal Ministry of Health.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: 1728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International

CNBC -
Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst

Chris Bishop -
There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Africa cannot afford LOCUST-19

Contributor -
We are in a battle against time to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. While tackling the Coronavirus pandemic has grabbed global attention, a new crisis that could claim a lot more lives is brewing in Africa: massive locust invasions.
Read more
Videos

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
196 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 87 - Lagos 24 - Kano 18 - Gombe 17 - Kaduna 16 - FCT 10 - Katsina 8 - Sokoto 7 - Edo 6 - Borno 1 - Yobe 1 - Ebonyi 1 - Adamawa As at 11:55pm 29th April - 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 307 Deaths: 51Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute for COVID-19 fight

APO Africa Press Office -
Working with countries to ensure they have the materials needed to fight #COVID19, WHO Ethiopia donated laboratory reagents to the Ethiopia Public Health Institute in order to facilitate testing in the country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Jack Ma and Alibaba Group donations of PPE, Test Kits and Medical Equipments for COVID-19 fight

APO Africa Press Office -
The third round Jack Ma & Alibaba Group donations of PPE, test kits & Medical Equipments initiated by H.E Abiy Ahmed Ali, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Dr. Vera Songwe, John Nkengasong were received to be distributed by Ethiopian Airlines & World Food Programme across Africa to help strengthen the fight against #COVID19.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ghana: Muslim Community donates 130,000 Cedis to COVID-19 National Trust Fund

APO Africa Press Office -
The Ghanaian Muslim Community has presented a cheque for 130,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund. The presentation was made by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who led a coalition of Muslim groups to the Jubilee House on Tuesday for the presentation ceremony, which had Vice President Dr.  Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Osei Opare. Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyao Shuaib said the amount presented is the total donation mad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved