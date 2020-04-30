Coronavirus – Nigeria: World Health Organization (WHO) personnel at Ibom Specialist Hospital to strengthen state level coordination

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Keeping health facilities and protecting health workers in line with World Health Organization (WHO) Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) protocol is key in responding to diseases outbreak.

World Health Organization (WHO) personnel at Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo to strengthen state level coordination.

#COVID19Response

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo