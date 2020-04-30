Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 30 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New case(s): 8
Total confirmed: 124
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 21
Total in quarantine: 1166
Gender Confirmed
Female – 56 Male – 68
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
0
Bonthe
10
Bombali
4
Falaba
0
Kailahun
0
Kambia
0
Kono
0
Kenema
4
Koinadugu
0
Moyamba
0
Portloko
7
Pujehun
0
Tonkolili
3
Western Rural
15
Western Urban
81
Total
124
