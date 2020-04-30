Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 5350

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 5350. Today we regrettably report 10 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. #COVID19 spreads when we come into contact with those infected. Practice physical distancing. #StaySafe #StayHome

