APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee Chairperson welcomes government’s announcement of ban on cigarettes

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How exposed are Nigerian banks to the oil sector?

Moody’s says Nigerian banks’ exposure to the oil and gas industry is substantial, at around 27 percent of total loans as at the end of 2019. Moody’s also stressed that the quality of banks' oil and gas loan portfolios will further deteriorate as a majority of these loans were extended to the upstream and service segments, where borrowers are more sensitive to oil price movements than downstream. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the lower oil prices on Nigeria’s oil industry and the banking sector.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Refinitiv on governance trends & how COVID-19 will change this

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way in which the world does business and this means a change in the way that business is governed and functions. According to data from a Refinitiv report on Governance and Sustainability, sustainability has been at the forefront of businesses so far as an increase in corporate accountability to all stakeholders, greater corporate governance and gender equality in the workplace has proved king. But will this all change as COVID-19 disrupts business. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this report is Elena Philipova, Global Head of ESG Proposition at Refinitiv.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Liliesleaf Trust CEO on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg

Nic Wolpe, CEO of the Liliesleaf Trust joins CNBC Africa for more on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg who died just before midnight aged 87.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, welcomes government’s announcement that the ban on the sale of cigarettes, tobacco and related products will remain in place under Level 4 of the lockdown.

Dr Dhlomo said: “We understood all the reasons mentioned and we agree that smoking is bordering on personal hygiene, and it is a collective responsibility for all of us not to spread the virus from one person to the other.”   He added: “One of the other aspects that we have noted from understanding the physiology of this illness is that it heavily affects the respiratory system, in particular, the lungs. We have observed that a significant number of people that have died of Covid-19 are those that had asthma and other respiratory conditions.”   Furthermore, Dr Dhlomo said, considering that tobacco and cigarettes have a predilection for lungs, this then means that if you have the Covid-19 infection and tobacco on the same respiratory organ, the lungs are simply overburdened.   “We note that the significant number of people that have died in the world as a result of the pandemic have comorbidities that affect the lungs, asthma, chronic obstructive airwaves diseases and cardiovascular diseases. This comes in as a relief not to allow cigarettes, tobacco and related products at this time,” stressed Dr Dhlomo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya: The Judiciary adapting to the COVID-19 crisis with the support of its EU and UN partners
Next articleThe international photographer endorses TECNO CAMON 15 Premier Vlog, comments from fans: Amazing!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Morgan & Co on COVID-19 & its impact on Zimbabwe’s economy

CNBC Africa -
African countries have been praised for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are still concerns for the more fragile economies and development markets such as the commodity based economy of Zimbabwe. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Zimbabwe is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co.
Read more
Videos

Understanding SA’s role in the race to find COVID-19 vaccine

CNBC Africa -
The race for a Covid-19 vaccine has begun as the U.K and U.S have already started working on the first batches of vaccine trials. But the rest of the world is not far behind in vaccine research either as earlier this week South Africa’s health minister Zweli Mkhize pronounced that the country’s participation in the Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial created by the World Health Organisation. Mkhize stated that participation in the trials benefit South Africa from being at the forefront of accessing approved vaccines and adding our expertise to the global body of knowledge around Covid-19. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How business consulting is pivoting amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Last month, the 4th Annual BK Urumuri Initiative was launched in partnership with business accelerator and consulting firm, Inkomoko. The initiative searches for the top 25 most deserving, women-run businesses and distributes interest-free loans to support their ventures; but now that Covid-19 has turn the private sector upside down and companies need more support than ever, is that still the case? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Inkomoko, Julienne Oyler on how the program has adjusted to the current times and how the firm is providing support to vulnerable businesses as they face these challenges.
Read more
Videos

How rural electrification is transforming Ethiopia’s agriculture sector

CNBC Africa -
Dawit Mekonnen, a research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute joined CNBC Africa to discuss the synergies between rural electrification and agricultural productivity, processing, and businesses in Ethiopia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The international photographer endorses TECNO CAMON 15 Premier Vlog, comments from fans: Amazing!

APO Africa Press Office -
Recently, Michael Christopher Brown post several photos and a Vlog on his Instagram and shared his experience on TECNO CAMON 15 (www.TECNO-mobile.com) Premier photography. Michael Christopher Brown was a contributing photographer for National Geographic and a member of Magnum, one of the top photography organization. Michael is famous for his mobile photography to capture the best moments and create works with great acuity and insight, and centering around the 2011 Libyan Revolution and recor
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: The Judiciary adapting to the COVID-19 crisis with the support of its EU and UN partners

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe justice sector was quick to act after Kenya reported its first case of COVID-19 on 12 March 2020. Within three days, Chief Justice David Maraga chaired a meeting of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) – facilitated by UNODC through the European Union-funded Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD) – to determine ways the justice sector could adapt immediately to the emerging challenges surrounding the pandemic, both i
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 30th April 2020 11:00 AM

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal Cumulative confirmed positive cases -124 Total number of deaths - 7 Active New Cases  - 8 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 96 Cumulative recoveries - 21 Number currently in quarantine - 1,166 Number discharged from quarantine - 1,448 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour dispels myths that it has reached deadline for Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relief claims

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe last two days have seen a spike in the Department of Employment and Labour’s online traffic with resultant slowness of the entire system as people seem to be chasing the lockdown claim deadline for COVID-19 relief scheme administered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.   “We would like to make it clear that we have not reached the deadline yet.  The period will depend on the Memorandum of Understanding signed, but it shall not exceed 3 months, which is
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved