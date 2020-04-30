APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Japan helps strengthen communities’ resilience in South Sudan

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International

Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

PSG’s Capitec unbundling: Who are the takers?

Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner at Cartesian Capital.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$3.1 million contribution from the Government of Japan to help strengthen communities’ resilience to food shocks as South Sudan braces for tough times ahead.

The funds will be used to provide assistance to more than 41,000 people—including displaced people and returnees in Warrap, Unity and Lakes states, helping them meet their immediate food needs while rebuilding their lives and livelihoods through creating assets such as vegetable gardens, flood dykes and access roads. 

“It is crucial to enhance the food security in South Sudan,” says H.E. Seiji Okada, Ambassador of Japan to South Sudan. “This is critical so that the peace dividend can be received by the people in the wake of the formation of the transitional government of national unity and strengthening communities’ resilience against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The contribution comes at a crucial time. South Sudan has been dealing with multiple crises, following years of conflict, a drought episode in 2019, floods last autumn that decimated the harvest in many rural areas, a locust invasion in 2020 and now the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.

“We are grateful to the Government of Japan for the timely support,” says Matthew Hollingworth, WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan. “The contribution is invaluable, particularly as we ramp up efforts to respond to growing needs. For the most vulnerable, they need our help and they need it now more than ever.”

Some 6.5 million people—more than half the population— will be food insecure at the height of the hunger season when food stocks run out and before the new harvest comes in between May and July. The number of people in need is expected to rise following a recent invasion of locusts and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on jobs, food prices and supply chains.

WFP’s food security and resilience activities are designed to address both current food needs, while promoting the ability of vulnerable communities to withstand future shocks to their food security, such as droughts and floods. In 2019, WFP supported 600,000 people through its food assistance for assets activities across the country.

In 2020, WFP plans to widen its resilience building to include more and more people particularly as the country consolidates its peace process.

The Government of Japan is a long-standing partner of WFP’s activities in South Sudan. The latest contribution brings Japan’s total contributions to WFP activities in the country to US$52.3 million since 2012.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update — 29 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has lowered SA’s mortality rate

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 lock-downs have not only changed our people live but they’ve also change how people bury their loved ones. For an impact on how the pandemic has impacted the funeral business, CNBC Africa is joined by Khandani Msibi, Chairman of Doves – one of the largest funeral service providers in Southern Africa.
Read more
International News

Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent

CNBC -
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Edcon may emerge from business rescue

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Tens of thousands of perishable products in Sub-Saharan Africa are lost mainly due the lack of reliable and adequate cold storage facilities and now with the disruption of supply chains and trade caused by COVID-19; the losses are expected to be even bigger. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Nuhu Hatibu, Regional Head for East Africa at AGRA for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update — 29 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 225 (13 new) Tests today: 1,705 Recoveries: 98 (3 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 127 This reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds. Withholding inf
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 29 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at today. the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 5350, an increase of 354 cases from yesterday. This is the highest number of cases in a 24 hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase relative to the day before. While this is well noted, the interpretation of the rate of spread is more reasonably assessed by studying trends over time. The total number of tests conducted to date is 197127, of which 11630 were done in the last 24 hours. T
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Breakdown of South Africas COVID-9 Cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Active Cases - 2380 Total Number of Patients Hospitalised - 395 Total Number of Patients Recovered - 2073 Total Number of Deaths -  93 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus: Togo Receives $8.1 Million to Combat the Coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe World Bank today approved $8.1 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA)* to help Togo combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) and better respond to public health emergencies. The COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will help the Government of Togo strengthen epidemiological surveillance, early detection, and confirmation of cases. It has just stepped up the work underway in the context of the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) P
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved