Rugby Africa plans to implement a return-to-play strategy

By Africa Press Office

News

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
While Rugby Africa’s activities and competitions remain suspended until further notice, Rugby Africa Executive Committee has tasked the Rugby Committee to continue the consultation with the unions as they monitor the easing or continuation of lock down measures over the continent. Alternatives and more detailed options will then be reviewed on the 28th of May.

Rugby Africa Executive Committee (www.RugbyAfrique.com) held an online meeting on Thursday April 23, 2020. Following a review of the lock down measures including closing of land borders and suspension of international flights happening in most of the countries throughout Africa and in light of prohibited sports events everywhere, Rugby Africa has focused discussions on the process to consider the restart of competitions when appropriate.

Rugby Africa President Khaled Babbou explained: “The continuous contact and information exchange with the members unions and regions as well as World Rugby has been constructive. Although the full program of competitions will not be delivered as planned before the end of the year 2020, we are considering several approaches including a return-to-play strategy and the support of regional initiatives for cross-border matches and tournaments if the delivery of continental competitions is impossible”.

As set out by the authorities, Rugby Africa is committed to support the fight against the covid19. The safety and welfare of everyone is at the heart of its concerns. Therefore, criteria for the return-to-play strategy include the below:

Covid-19 pandemic under control by way of treatments, vaccines, rapid testing kits widely available, temperature control, track and trace systems

Statutory regulations from participating countries permitting international travel, return to play of teams, manageable quarantine requirements if applicable

Airline traffic back to normal and impact on number of flights and price tickets

Training and conditioning time of teams before taking part in any international events and restart of domestic leagues

Hosting capacity and safety in participating unions, possibility to host matches with no crowds, possibility to sanitise infrastructure

The Rugby Africa President encourages and prioritizes the health and well-being of all the players, partners and fans across the continent. “This journey pushes us to explore new ways to deliver sports values in a safe environment. Through that lens, we will continue to make decisions with vigilance and courage. Rugby Africa will work closely with World Rugby on its global return-to-play model in consultation with members unions and regions and to ensure a bespoke and relevant strategy for Africa whilst aligned with directives and guidelines from the mother body”, concluded Khaled Babbou.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Media Contact: Stefanie Burkert and Halima Djigo

[email protected]

News & Results: Follow @RugbyAfrique on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Website: http://www.RugbyAfrique.com/

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org), the international organization responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.

