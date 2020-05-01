Coronavirus – Africa: 52% increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region in the past week

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

There has been a 52% increase in the number of confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the African Region in the past week. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report: https://bit.ly/2xKhGe6.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo