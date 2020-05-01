Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 1st May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Comoros has reported its first case of #COVID19. Over 38,000 confirmed cases on the African continent – with over 1,600 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo