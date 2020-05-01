APO
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 1st May 2020

Comoros has reported its first case of #COVID19. Over 38,000 confirmed cases on the African continent – with over 1,600 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

