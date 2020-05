Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Hotspots in Kenya: Nairobi *Kawangware 13 *Eastleigh 11 *South C 7 *Kilimani 6 *Pipeline 6 *Kileleshwa 5 *Dandora 5 Mombasa *Mvita 36 *Likoni 8 *Bamburi 11

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo