Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

204 new cases of #COVID19 reported:
80 – Kano 45 – Lagos 12 – Gombe 9 – Bauchi 9 – Sokoto 7 – Borno 7 – Edo 6 – Rivers 6 – Ogun 4 – FCT 4 – Akwa Ibom 4 – Bayelsa 3 – Kaduna 2 – Oyo 2 – Delta 2 – Nasarawa 1 – Ondo 1 – Kebbi
11:50pm 30th April – 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.
Discharged: 319 Deaths: 58
