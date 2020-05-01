APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government (FG) tasks State Governments to expedite provision of Isolation and Treatment Centres

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has called on State Governments to expedite efforts in setting up Isolation and Treatment Centres in their States in order to meet their obligations to their people as cases are expected to rise in the coming days as more testing ramps up.

Dr. Ehanire made it known that as of the 29th of April, 2020, no less than 1532 have been confirmed to have contacted COVID-19, with a record 825 tests done and 195 new cases identified. He appealed to Members of the National Assembly and their State counterparts to get involved in the disease surveillance and notification efforts in their constituencies, as well as actively support the drive to rapidly increase bed spaces for Isolation and treatment.

The Minister said that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) had completed plans to kick-start training and capacity building of Intensive Care workforce for various parts of the country, while enjoining the citizenry to adhere to public health advisory and guidelines from the Ministry, as these measures are critical and integral parts of the strategy to ease restrictions on the 4th of May.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.

