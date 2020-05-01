APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update -1 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Cases: 249 (6 new) Tests today: 1,365 Recoveries: 109 (5 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 140

This reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or Covid-19 symptoms jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialling *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free) WhatsApp: +250 788 20 20 80 Email: [email protected]

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 update – 1 May 2020
Next articleOp-Ed – John Kufuor: Africa faces the triple jeopardy of health, economic and informational crises
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Debates

Let the lions roar and change the way the world sees Africa

Contributor -
African storytellers should not forget that Africa brought the world coffee, Nelson Mandela, Afrobeats, Nollywood and Jollof Rice. We gave the world the last remaining wonder of the ancient world; the Pyramids of Giza, we are home to one of the world’s first universities, in Timbuktu, Mali.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda to phase out lockdown, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda will reopen part of its economy from Monday, after being in lockdown to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic since Saturday, March 21
Read more
Beyond Markets

EXPO 2020: Dubai as an opportunity for business expansion

CNBC Africa -
The Managing Director of Ideas91, Rohit Dev says Dubai has given businesses a great opportunity to expand and the success of his company hinges on the global connectivity Dubai provides. He also notes that Dubai gives companies all the tools to become successful. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him to discuss this and more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 update – 1 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Active Cases: 2 New Case: 0 New Tests: 25 Recovered: 9 Death: 1 Total Confirmed: 12Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update by CS Health, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe

APO Africa Press Office -
Hotspots in Kenya: Nairobi *Kawangware 13 *Eastleigh 11 *South C 7 *Kilimani 6 *Pipeline 6 *Kileleshwa 5 *Dandora 5 Mombasa *Mvita 36 *Likoni 8 *Bamburi 11Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update (6pm EAT 1 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
53 African Union Member States reporting 39,018 cases, 1640 deaths, and 12,750 recoveries. More details at: https://africacdc.org/covid-19Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Uganda Rugby Union Donates Food to Players

APO Africa Press Office -
The Uganda Rugby Union (www.UgandaRugby.com), together with Nile Special Stout, donated food to the rugby players today at Velocity in Kyanja. The support goes to the most vulnerable players across all the active clubs in the country as per the current season. The union has given this category of players basic foodstuffs as a courteous gesture during the trying lockdown period. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the world in many ways and has not spared Uganda, leading to a number of mea
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved