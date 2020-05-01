Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Statement by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone on the Three-Day Lockdown (30th April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Fellow Sierra Leoneans

Epidemiological data and other evidence indicate that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

Informed by expert advice therefore, Government has decided to intensify contact tracing and detection; scale up testing and isolation; expand treatment, and undertake all other measures necessary to break COVID-19 transmission in the country.

I therefore declare a three-day nationwide lockdown covering the period Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday (3rd May, 4th May, and 5th of May, 2020).

All other existing measures, including the curfew and restrictions on inter-district travel, shall remain in full force.

Banks will be open on Friday and Saturday (1st and 2nd May).

Recognising the challenges citizens may face as a consequence of the three-day lockdown, Government will continue to cushion the effects associated with these enhanced measures.

I urge everyone to adhere strictly to all hygiene protocols and healthcare directives.

Thank you and God Bless Sierra Leone.

