Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (01-05-2020)

– 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of the 2,071 samples tested today.

– The confirmed cases are both Kenyan male truck drivers: 55 y/o and 27 y/o who arrived via Busia and Malaba respectively.

– COVID-19 Confirmed cases in Uganda: 83.

