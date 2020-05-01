APO
Updated:

Ugandans must rethink Labour Routines towards Innovative Work Methods

By Africa Press Office

News

Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

EXPO 2020: Dubai as an opportunity for business expansion

The Managing Director of Ideas91, Rohit Dev says Dubai has given businesses a great opportunity to expand and the success of his company hinges on the global connectivity Dubai provides. He also notes that Dubai gives companies all the tools to become successful. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him to discuss this and more....
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

Lagos State issues guidelines to ease COVID-19 lock-down

Lagos state has released the operational guidelines for the controlled easing of the Covid-19 induced lock-down. Lagos is Nigeria's epicentre of the outbreak with just over 900 cases and the government has rolled out a campaign to mask-up Lagos. Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu outlines these measures....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Reviving your small business. Join CNBC Africa on Tuesday, May 5 at 2pm (CAT) for a virtual workshop

Reviving your small business TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 2...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to mark International Labour Day on May 1st, 2020, the biggest percentage of the country’s labour force is grappling with uncertain future over whether they will be working gainfully in the coming months.

Download Document: https://bit.ly/3f8wnrY 

A new research by Success Africa (https://Success-Africa.com/) and Ultimate Multimedia Consult (https://www.UltimateMultimediaConsult.com/) has shown that many Ugandan organisations and businesses have been bruised by the Coronavirus crisis due to failure to have crisis work strategies that would have ensured their staff members are adequately prepared for remote work following the forced closure of many work places.

Ethan Musolini (https://EthanMusolini.com/), the CEO at Success Africa says the majority of respondents in the April 2020 study are worried about whether they will continue to have work opportunities, or whether they will be paid for work done as their employers struggle to keep afloat.

“The fact that 56.6% of business performance is not being achieved while 15.1% of the entrepreneurs noted that business performance remained the same goes to show limited preparedness and adaptability by organisations and businesses to keep operating effectively, says Musolini, adding that many businesses have already announced salary cuts for April.

The findings from the study show that many of organisations were not able to meet the market demand, with some businesses closing. “While this raises questions about the preparedness by organisations to ensure work continues remotely during crisis, it does also raise questions about business planning and especially diversification of product and services where an organisation finds ways of providing some of its products and services online,” reads the research report where 384 Managers, Entrepreneurs and Employees were surveyed. However, not all businesses can practically adopt online or remote based work.

The report says while schools could have planned to offer learning online or using other means, there is hardly a possibility for hotels, tours and travel or hotels to continue offering their services during a crisis like corona virus where all people are encouraged to stay home.

The report notes that some entrepreneurs and managers who can are using electronic communication channels to meet their employees to set targets and review employee work performance. Others especially from factories said some employees have camped at the workplaces from where they continue to work during the lockdown. “This shows commendable adaptation by some businesses. We need more of such innovative work methods for employees and business to continue to operate gainfully,” Musolini says.

According to the report, the majority of the Managers (49%) were finding it difficult adjusting to work from home, 37% found it easy while 6% found it very difficult. While majority of the employees are willing to consider working from home after the pandemic, the managers are not ready to let employees work from home, 44.1% said “Not at all” while only 20% ranked their willingness to let employees work from home for at least two days a week at 60%. Ends

Dated this Friday 1st May 2020 at Kampala. [email protected] +256 772936361, +256 706329723 PTO

RECOMMENDATIONS

Organisations need to revisit their working culture and provide for flexible work home arrangements if the operational realities support remote work. The government should come up with policies and strategies to prepare and enable as many people of the work force as possible to be able to work remotely using available digital technologies. Organisations need to procure equipment and related software for staff to be able to work at home and deliver as per expectation. There is need for training of managers, entrepreneurs and employees in best practices of working from home as well as practical operations of chosen remote work software. Managers and entrepreneurs should endeavour to motivate their employees with incentives to work from home at productive levels.   Organisations need to acquire extra tools, policies, training and techniques to manage remote employees since there is limited control over how employees truly spend their time and deliver as expected. This includes clear deliverables and flexible timelines. There is need for employees to limit and manage disruptions and interruptions at home by setting clear boundaries for family and friends so that they keep focused on work. Employees need to develop skills in self-management; self-motivation, self-discipline, focus, and concentration since these improve performance while working from home. It is also important for employees to maintain good physical and emotional health by eating well, exercising regularly, having enough sleep and limiting non work related screen time.

Organisations must provide basic facilitation to employees like airtime and internet data as well as maintain continuous communication to keep all employees engaged.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Success Africa.

Media Contacts: Success Africa Email: [email protected]  Tel: +256 772936361, +256-706329723, +256 775 662298

Ultimate Multimedia Consult (UMC) Email: [email protected]  Tel: +256 772627676

About Success Africa: Success Africa (https://Success-Africa.com/) has positioned itself as one of Africa’s leading human resource talent search (Recruitment), capacity building and Organizational Development (OD) consulting and research firms. With demonstrated experience since 2004, the Success Africa portfolio has expanded to include both customized and off-the-shelf trainings, retreats, workshops, and motivational talks. Success Africa’s repeat and new clientele include individuals, teams, and institutions (corporate, governmental, and non-governmental). All our trainings, retreats, workshops, motivational talks and OD interventions are empowering having been designed to deliver premium value to our clients and as such are highly participatory.

https://Success-Africa.com/, https://Success-Africa.com/Research/, https://EthanMusolini.com/

About Ultimate Multimedia Consult (UMC): Ultimate Multimedia Consult (UMC) (https://www.UltimateMultimediaConsult.com/) offers value added news, information and knowledge products, services, training and research. UMC offers effective, quality, efficient and responsible digital communication, documentation, design and research from leading professionals, tools and strategies. We offer leading digital products including https://www.Yaaka.cc/, http://SEKdrive.net/, https://www.CampusTimesug.com/ and https://Sunlightug.com/ with 21st century best practices for news, information and knowledge delivery. 

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleNew media portal for retailing and branding industry to disrupt status quo
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: Displaced people urgently need aid and access to social safety nets as coronavirus causes severe hardship
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Insights

Farewell one of the last survivors of Mandela’s band of brothers: Denis Goldberg – the gentle lion of the struggle.

CNBC Africa -
His humour was legendary, as was his compassion. He once told me that he was handed three life sentences but was given a bulk discount and only served one. On the other side of the coin, he told me of the horror of lying in his cell listening to condemned men screaming as warders dragged them to the gallows. It was pure Denis that he learned the guitar so he could play a heartfelt musical tribute to the condemned.
Read more
CEO Interviews

The state of SA’s ETF industry in a COVID-19 world

CNBC Africa -
The JSE has rebounded by around 30 per cent from the March lows when Covid-19 panic selling triggered a flight from risky assets. Naturally, exchange traded funds were also hit, with the market value locally ending 9 per cent lower after peaking at R100 billion last year. Mike Brown, Managing Director of etfSA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Why SA’s exclusion from the WGBI may be a non-event

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa’s economy prepares to exit level 5 of Covid-19 lock-down's at midnight, the country’s bonds are also counting down to their exclusion from the World Government Bond Index (WBGI). Economist had forecast an exodus of between $8 to $11 billion in capital outflows that would follow South Africa’s exit from the WBGI. This would be outflows from foreign investors whose mandates do not allow them to hold junk rated bonds in their portfolio. Do these forecasts still stand or has Covid-19 changed things? Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager, Abax investments and James McDonald, CEO & CIO of Hercules Investments join CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
International News

How Airlines Park Thousands Of Planes

CNBC -
The coronavirus has devastated the airline industry. U.S. air travel has dropped 95% compared to last year and the number of flights scheduled globally is down by 63%. More than 16,000 of the world’s commercial aircraft are grounded. These planes c
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Displaced people urgently need aid and access to social safety nets as coronavirus causes severe hardship

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The COVID-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented social and economic impact globally. Economies are grinding to a halt, jobs and livelihoods are lost on scales never seen before. Entire societies are affected by this public health crisis. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is alarmed at the in
Read more

New media portal for retailing and branding industry to disrupt status quo

APO Africa Press Office -
Retailing Africa (www.RetailingAfrica.com), a new business-to-business news site focusing on the retailing and consumer goods industry in South Africa and in Africa, launched in February 2020, and promises journalism and research-driven content, providing strongly independent, exclusive news, opinion and analysis on one of the fastest-growing and most-sophisticated business sectors in Africa. RetailingAfrica.com will focus on retailers, brands and consumer insight across Africa, including the
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Mthembu participates in G20 Digital Economies Meeting on COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn Thursday, 30th April 2020, the Acting Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Jackson Mthembu attended a Virtual Extraordinary G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting. The meeting discussed the role of digital technologies in responding to the COVID19 global pandemic. Minister Mthembu thanked the G20 Presidency, Saudi for this excellent initiative of convening the meeting, which was chaired by the Saudi Arabia Minister of Communications, H.E. Eng Abdullah Amer
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government (FG) tasks State Governments to expedite provision of Isolation and Treatment Centres

APO Africa Press Office -
The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has called on State Governments to expedite efforts in setting up Isolation and Treatment Centres in their States in order to meet their obligations to their people as cases are expected to rise in the coming days as more testing ramps up. Dr. Ehanire made it known that as of the 29th of April, 2020, no less than 1532 have been confirmed to have contacted COVID-19, with a record 825 tests done and 195 new cases identified. He appealed to M
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved