Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (40,746) deaths (1,689), and recoveries (13,383)

Download logoRespondents were staying indoors and only left their houses to get food or medicine, according to the COVID-19 behavioural and health perception survey results released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The survey was conducted in the week of 13 to 26 April 2020. More than half (60,1%) of respondents were very concerned or extremely concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on their own health. Many of the respondents (93,2%) were very concerned or extremely concerned about th