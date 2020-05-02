APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 1st May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health informs the public that as of today, six (6) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the country. A total of 119 results were received today, out of which 113 tested negative and 6 were positive. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to date is one hundred six (106).

The breakdown of the 106 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the country is as follows:

New cases

6

Total cases

106

Discharged

12

Deceased

1

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always; Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask; All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for a fresh one. All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about her duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to thank all health workers who have and continue to work diligently, seeking and treating all who are infected, thus shaping the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 2 May 2020
Next articleCOVID-19: Opinion – Fear the fake news that spreads like wildfire and hurts us all
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days. As part of phase 4,...
Read more
Debates

Let the lions roar and change the way the world sees Africa

Contributor -
African storytellers should not forget that Africa brought the world coffee, Nelson Mandela, Afrobeats, Nollywood and Jollof Rice. We gave the world the last remaining wonder of the ancient world; the Pyramids of Giza, we are home to one of the world’s first universities, in Timbuktu, Mali.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda to phase out lockdown, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda will reopen part of its economy from Monday, after being in lockdown to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic since Saturday, March 21
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 2 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 2,016; of this none of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center Laboratory. Furthermore, three people (from Addis Ababa) reco
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 status update – 2 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 395 tests; 1 recovery was recorded on the C/belt. Catch the daily update by Hon. Chitalu Chilufya on the Ministry of Health Zambia facebook page https://bit.ly/2SsJjQ2Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update – 2 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Over 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 1,600 associated deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Joint statement on meeting of Premier Alan Winde and opposition leaders in the Western Cape Legislature on Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEarlier this week, Premier Alan Winde met with the opposition leaders of the political parties represented in the Western Cape Legislature. The purpose of the meeting - which was attended by Members Cameron Dugmore (ANC), Brett Herron (GOOD), Melikhaya Xego (EFF), Peter Marais (FF+), and Ferlon Christians (ACDP) – was aimed at knowledge sharing on the work of government in responding to COVID-19, providing an opportunity to make proposals and building cross-party cooperatio
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved