Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 2 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 2,016; of this none of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center Laboratory. Furthermore, three people (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries sixty-nine (69).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

19,857

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

2,016

Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours

0

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

59

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly Recovered

3

Total Recovered

69

Total Deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

133

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to replar phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email:[email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.