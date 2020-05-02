APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 2 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 2,016; of this none of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center Laboratory. Furthermore, three people (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries sixty-nine (69).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

19,857

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

2,016

Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours

0

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

59

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly Recovered

3

Total Recovered

69

Total Deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

133

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to replar phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email:[email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 status update – 2 May 2020
Next articleCOVID-19: Opinion – Fear the fake news that spreads like wildfire and hurts us all
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days. As part of phase 4,...
Read more
Debates

Let the lions roar and change the way the world sees Africa

Contributor -
African storytellers should not forget that Africa brought the world coffee, Nelson Mandela, Afrobeats, Nollywood and Jollof Rice. We gave the world the last remaining wonder of the ancient world; the Pyramids of Giza, we are home to one of the world’s first universities, in Timbuktu, Mali.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda to phase out lockdown, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda will reopen part of its economy from Monday, after being in lockdown to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic since Saturday, March 21
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 status update – 2 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 395 tests; 1 recovery was recorded on the C/belt. Catch the daily update by Hon. Chitalu Chilufya on the Ministry of Health Zambia facebook page https://bit.ly/2SsJjQ2Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update – 2 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Over 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 1,600 associated deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Joint statement on meeting of Premier Alan Winde and opposition leaders in the Western Cape Legislature on Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEarlier this week, Premier Alan Winde met with the opposition leaders of the political parties represented in the Western Cape Legislature. The purpose of the meeting - which was attended by Members Cameron Dugmore (ANC), Brett Herron (GOOD), Melikhaya Xego (EFF), Peter Marais (FF+), and Ferlon Christians (ACDP) – was aimed at knowledge sharing on the work of government in responding to COVID-19, providing an opportunity to make proposals and building cross-party cooperatio
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: StatsSA releases Coronavirus COVID-19 behavioural and health perception survey results

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoRespondents were staying indoors and only left their houses to get food or medicine, according to the COVID-19 behavioural and health perception survey results released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The survey was conducted in the week of 13 to 26 April 2020. More than half (60,1%) of respondents were very concerned or extremely concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on their own health. Many of the respondents (93,2%) were very concerned or extremely concerned about th
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved