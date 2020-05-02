Coronavirus – Kenya: Quarantine System for COVID-19 in Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ministry of Health, Kenya is working to ensure a comfortable stay for those quarantined.

Because of anticipated surge in numbers, we are working on a quarantine system, including the possibility of home-quarantine for those who are able; Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

#KomeshaCorona update

