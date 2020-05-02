APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: Quarantine System for COVID-19 in Kenya

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ministry of Health, Kenya is working to ensure a comfortable stay for those quarantined.

Because of anticipated surge in numbers, we are working on a quarantine system, including the possibility of home-quarantine for those who are able; Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

#KomeshaCorona update

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 5951
Next articleNine ways you can try to save your small business post COVID-19.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

CNBC -
President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days. As part of phase 4,...
Read more
Debates

Let the lions roar and change the way the world sees Africa

Contributor -
African storytellers should not forget that Africa brought the world coffee, Nelson Mandela, Afrobeats, Nollywood and Jollof Rice. We gave the world the last remaining wonder of the ancient world; the Pyramids of Giza, we are home to one of the world’s first universities, in Timbuktu, Mali.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 5951

APO Africa Press Office -
The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 5951. Today we regrettably report 13 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. As we battle #COVID19, let us celebrate our essential workers who keep our country going. #WorkersDay2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 2170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
238 new cases of #COVID19: 92 - Kano 36 - FCT 30 - Lagos 16 - Gombe 10 - Bauchi 8 - Delta 6 - Oyo 5 - Zamfara 5 - Sokoto 4 - Ondo 4 - Nasarawa 3 - Kwara 3 - Edo 3 - Ekiti 3 - Borno 3 - Yobe 2 - Adamawa 1 - Niger 1 - Imo 1 - Ebonyi 1 - Rivers 1 - Enugu 2170 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 351 Deaths: 68 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 2 May

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 1pm on 2 May, the Western Cape has recorded 2783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 2783 Total recoveries 779 Total deaths 52 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 1952 Total number of tests 39901 Patients in hospital 114 with 39 in ICU Sub Districts Cape
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Update 2nd May, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 1 Total confirmed cases - 38 Total active cases - 26 Total recovered - 9 Number of tests conducted - 898 Total deaths - 3 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved