APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Joint statement on meeting of Premier Alan Winde and opposition leaders in the Western Cape Legislature on Coronavirus COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Earlier this week, Premier Alan Winde met with the opposition leaders of the political parties represented in the Western Cape Legislature.

The purpose of the meeting – which was attended by Members Cameron Dugmore (ANC), Brett Herron (GOOD), Melikhaya Xego (EFF), Peter Marais (FF+), and Ferlon Christians (ACDP) – was aimed at knowledge sharing on the work of government in responding to COVID-19, providing an opportunity to make proposals and building cross-party cooperation in the fight against this global pandemic.

A key topic of discussion included the need for all political parties in the province to encourage their constituents to take responsibility for stopping the spread. This includes following good hygiene practices at all times, and obeying the regulations of the lockdown level we’re in. It was noted by many leaders that they had witnessed transgressions in communities, particularly in areas such as Du Noon, Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Langa and Witzenberg, and that these needed to be addressed through greater communication and enforcement.

Issues were also raised around ensuring the fair and rightful distribution of food parcels to those most vulnerable. In this respect, the Premier assured the members that no councilors from any political party were mandated to be involved in the distribution of Western Cape Government-funded food parcels, and that NGOs had been brought on board to support the professional administration of this humanitarian support.

It was proposed that every effort should be made to ensure co-ordination and cooperation between DSD in the province and SASSA Western Cape. This could help ensure that there was no double dipping. The Premier responded that efforts in this regard had been made through a mapping exercise.

The Premier reiterated that it was in fact the mandate of the national government SASSA to provide social relief, and that the province had stepped in with limited emergency funding to address the dire need of people for nutrition.

A proposal was made by the leader of the opposition that a joint provincial command on food security be established and that all political parties be represented at this level, whilst not being operationally involved.

It was agreed that the Premier would engage the Western Cape Minister of Social Development about having a regular meeting with the leaders on the food parcel distribution programme.

Further queries were raised regarding the higher number of cases in the Western Cape than in other provinces, which Premier Winde explained was due to the much more rigorous approach of the Western Cape Government toward actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting widespread screening and testing in identified clusters. In essence, the Western Cape has a far higher success rate in locating and fighting the ‘bushfires’.

Premier Winde noted that due to the nature of the virus, we will see a dramatic increase in cases in the coming months – that is unavoidable -and that the Health Department was preparing for this through the addition of extra facilities and beds.

The importance of the religious fraternity was raised as a strong avenue for communication with residents, both to receive concerns, as well as to share information from government. Premier Winde indicated that Cabinet had appointed a cluster of Ministers, led by Minister Ivan Meyer, to regularly engage with religious leaders.

A final discussion was held on the economy, and the effects of the lockdown on SMMEs and those in the arts. Joint concern amongst the Premier and all members was expressed at the potential for many businesses to go under. While reiterating that the lion’s share of the business support grant programmes fell under the domain of the national government, Premier Winde undertook to investigate further mechanisms to help our SMMEs to navigate through this time.

The meeting agreed that every effort should be made to ensure that employers complied with the lockdown regulations and also that they be supported in efforts to make workplaces safe.

It was agreed that the meeting was of value, and that the Premier and Leaders of the Opposition would meet weekly going forward to ensure that we build on the base of cooperation and open dialogue which has  been established, and that Premier Winde would encourage district and local municipalities to have similar regular engagements. Some districts are already doing so.

The fight against coronavirus is all of our fight, and we all need to do our part, in our communities and in our communications with our constituents, to ensure we build the responsible behaviour we need to stop the spread.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: StatsSA releases Coronavirus COVID-19 behavioural and health perception survey results
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update – 2 May 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days. As part of phase 4,...
Read more
Debates

Let the lions roar and change the way the world sees Africa

Contributor -
African storytellers should not forget that Africa brought the world coffee, Nelson Mandela, Afrobeats, Nollywood and Jollof Rice. We gave the world the last remaining wonder of the ancient world; the Pyramids of Giza, we are home to one of the world’s first universities, in Timbuktu, Mali.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda to phase out lockdown, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda will reopen part of its economy from Monday, after being in lockdown to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic since Saturday, March 21
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update – 2 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Over 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 1,600 associated deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: StatsSA releases Coronavirus COVID-19 behavioural and health perception survey results

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoRespondents were staying indoors and only left their houses to get food or medicine, according to the COVID-19 behavioural and health perception survey results released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The survey was conducted in the week of 13 to 26 April 2020. More than half (60,1%) of respondents were very concerned or extremely concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on their own health. Many of the respondents (93,2%) were very concerned or extremely concerned about th
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (40,746) deaths (1,689), and recoveries (13,383)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (40,746) deaths (1,689), and recoveries (13,383) by region:  Central (3,703 cases; 114 deaths; 1,172 recoveries):  Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon 2,069; 61; 934), Central African Republic (72; 0; 10), Chad (73; 5; 33), Congo (229; 9; 25), DRC (604; 32; 75), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (308; 4; 78), Sao Tome & Principe (18; 1; 4) Eastern (4,060; 111; 1,724): Comoros (1; 0; 0), Djibouti (1,097; 2; 672), Eritrea (39; 0;
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: The Hiqh-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic – Friday 1 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic held its 40' Meeting on the afternoon of Friday 1" May 2020 under the Chairmanship of H. E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, the First Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic. The High-Level Taskforce was briefed on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation in South Sudan, the Region and the Globe by the Honourable Minister for Health. The Honourable Minister informed the Taskforce that, the Pub
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved