Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 2 May

As of 1pm on 2 May, the Western Cape has recorded 2783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

2783

Total recoveries

779

Total deaths

52

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

1952

Total number of tests

39901

Patients in hospital

114 with 39 in ICU

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Western

453

Southern

276

Northern

155

Tygerberg

443

Eastern

281

Klipfontein

240

Mitchells Plain

218

Khayelitsha

332

Total

2398

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Garden Route

Bitou

5

Garden Route

Knysna

15

Garden Route

George

14

Garden Route

Hessequa

6

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

19

Garden Route

Oudtshoorn

3

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

21

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

19

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

26

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

4

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

125

Overberg

Overstrand

12

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

2

Overberg

Swellendam

1

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1

West Coast

Bergrivier

1

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

3

West Coast

Swartland

10

Unallocated: 98

Further statistical data, including recoveries by sub-district, can be accessed on the data dashboard available at https://bit.ly/2VYR1DE.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional four COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 52. We send our condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

Testing and screening:

The Western Cape has now conducted nearly 40 000 tests, with 15 660 of these over the past week as we continue to ramp up our testing efforts to actively seek out cases and isolate or quarantine their contacts.

The province has also now rigorously screened over 250 000 people in the past month- with community screening and testing set to continue.

The Western Cape Government has adopted a much more rigorous approach toward actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting targeted screening and testing in identified clusters. Epidemiological evidence tells us where the cluster transmissions are taking place, and this is where we relentlessly train our focus with both screening and testing.

This active case finding approach strategy means the Western Cape has a higher success rate in locating and fighting the ‘bushfires’.

Proposal to commemorate lives lost and honour healthcare workers:

Earlier this week, I wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa with a request to honor and commemorate the lives lost in our country as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. For those who lose loved ones during this time, the ability to bid a proper farewell is limited. We would also like to encourage a further expression of support for our health service professionals working on the front line.

We have therefore requested that President Ramaphosa allow for all flags at national key points be flown at half-mast every Wednesday from sunrise to sunset. Once approved, each province could encourage municipalities to follow suit.

This is a simple way to express our solidarity with those who have lost loved ones, and those who are working hard on the frontlines, in line with our ethos as a caring government.

I hope that the President will view our proposal favorably.

Level four lockdown:

The country has been in level four lockdown since yesterday, and we thank those who are complying with the new regulations. We have however seen increased numbers of people congregating at places like shopping malls and in public areas for exercise. It is important to remember that the lockdown remains in place for a reason- we need to flatten the curve and ensure we stop the spread. It is important that residents only leave their homes when they need to – visits to malls and shops should be limited and social distancing must always be a priority.

Cloth masks are compulsory when leaving home- whether you are going for a run, going to the shop or going to collect a social grant.

We recommend only sending the healthiest family member to the shops to reduce the numbers of people out in public, and to minimize risk for the vulnerable.

Shopping should be done efficiently as possible, and customers should avoid picking up and putting down items on the shelves.

In the coming days, social grant payments will once again be made and we request that where possible, those residents who are not receiving grants, avoid shops and shopping centres during this time. This will help to reduce numbers out in public so that we do not put our elderly and vulnerable at risk while they are collecting grants.

The golden rules of hygiene always apply. These include handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, wearing a clean cloth mask, avoiding touching the face and removing masks by the straps and cleaning hands before and after this is done. Cough and sneeze into your arm or into a tissue and if you are sick, stay at home and call the hotline on 021 928 4102 for advice on what to do next.

In a bid to reduce congestion during the exercise hours, we will be writing to the national government to request an additional afternoon exercise session. This will also help to relieve congestion caused by the fact that the sun currently only rises after 7am in the Western Cape and will allow those who are at work in the mornings, to still exercise later in the day.

