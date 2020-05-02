Coronavirus – Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 situation in Kabale Regional Referral Hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine has just concluded her visit to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital as part of her activities to assess COVID-19 response in the region.

Currently, there is one COVID-19 confirmed case undergoing treatment at the hospital.

