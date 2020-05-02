Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (02-05-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

– 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today.

– The confirmed cases are: a 35 y/o Kenyan male truck driver who arrived via Busia border. Our tracking system shows that he returned to Kenya.

– A Ugandan male from Masindi District, who was confirmed from the rapid assessment survey.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.