APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Despite Covid-19 pandemic, routine vaccination of children continues across the Middle East and North Africa

By Africa Press Office

News

DebatesCNBC Africa -

Opinion : Could Industrialists lead the way up and out of COVID-19?

I have been interviewing and studying entrepreneurs in Africa for more than a quarter of a century and I have often wondered whether is the lack of will on the side of many entrepreneurs to get down into the grimy world of industry. After all, it is not as sexy as IT, or the digital world, and it is less likely to get you into the glossy magazines on TV chat shows.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, most countries in the Middle East and North Africa continue with routine immunization for children while applying strict precautionary health measures. However, in some countries, special vaccination campaigns have had to come to a halt as health workers were diverted to the response of COVID-19. As a result, one in five children or 10 million children under the age of five risk missing their polio vaccination while nearly 4.5 million children under the age of 15 risk missing their measles vaccination.

“Immunization for children is possible even in the time of COVID, using protective measures to protect the child, the mother and the vaccinator. It is absolutely critical that every child gets immunized against deadly diseases including polio, measles, diphtheria and hepatitis” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Precautionary measures during immunization campaigns include abiding to a disinfection process, using personal protective equipment including gloves, face masks and robes as well as avoiding overcrowding and adhering to social spacing in health care centres.

“Last year, UNICEF with partners reached nearly 34 million children with lifesaving vaccines including measles and polio across the region. This year, COVID-19 pandemic is overstretching health systems, as frontline workers are supporting the outbreak response. Despite that, nearly 1.5 million children on average are getting their vaccines every month” added Chaiban.

To facilitate vaccination campaigns for children across the region, UNICEF will continue to support health authorities and health workers across the region:

Close monitoring of in-country vaccine stocks to avoid expiry of vaccines, especially in countries where routine vaccination or campaigns activities have been suspended. The procurement and shipment of vaccines especially to countries where borders have been closed or flights have been suspended. Despite challenges, movement restrictions and closures of borders and air space in most countries of the region, UNICEF was able to bring in 17.5 million doses of vaccines to the Middle East and North Africa since the beginning of the year. More shipments of vaccines and other lifesaving supplies are in the pipeline. Continue to support health authorities and health workers on the frontlines with the delivery of critical medical, health and hygiene supplies, including personal protective equipment like surgical masks, gowns, gloves and goggles, COVID-19 testing kits, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, thermometers and the training of health workers on infection prevention.

Since 2017, UNICEF procured and shipped nearly half a billion doses of different types of vaccines including against measles, mumps, rubella and polio to the Middle East and North Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF, Middle East and North Africa.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (2 May 2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

article

Op-Ed – John Kufuor: Africa faces the triple jeopardy of health, economic and informational crises

Contributor -
With Africa's triple whammy, Ghana's former President John A. Kufuor argues the continent needs a clear, determined strategy to support public interest media.
Read more
International News

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

CNBC -
President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days. As part of phase 4,...
Read more
Debates

Let the lions roar and change the way the world sees Africa

Contributor -
African storytellers should not forget that Africa brought the world coffee, Nelson Mandela, Afrobeats, Nollywood and Jollof Rice. We gave the world the last remaining wonder of the ancient world; the Pyramids of Giza, we are home to one of the world’s first universities, in Timbuktu, Mali.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (2 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoHighlights Comoros reported, on 30 April, its first case of a person who contracted COVID-19. Lesotho remains the only country in Africa with no confirmed cases to date. South Africa, the first country in the region to report a imported case on 5 March, has confirmed that nearly 6,000 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The number of people with COVID-19 is rising in Somalia, where the weak health system lacks capacity to respond. Cases in Djibouti are also increasing, wi
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (41,330) deaths (1,701), and recoveries (13,621)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (41,330) deaths (1,701), and recoveries (13,621) by region: Central (3,707 cases; 114 deaths; 1,175 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon 2,069; 61; 934), Central African Republic (72; 0; 10), Chad (73; 5; 33), Congo (229; 9; 25), DRC (604; 32; 75), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (308; 4; 78), Sao Tome & Principe (18; 1; 4). Eastern (4,263; 120; 1,758): Comoros (1; 0; 0), Djibouti (1,112; 2; 686), Eritrea (39; 0; 26), Ethio
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
The #COVID19 Nigeria situation report for 1st May, 2020 has been published. Our daily #COVID19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp #TakeResponsibilityDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 02 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 70 Benadir: 67 Somaliland: 3 Male: 48 Female: 22 Recovery: 3 Death: 3 Total confirmed cases: 671 Total recoveries: 34 Total deaths: 31Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved