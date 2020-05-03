Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (2 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Highlights

Comoros reported, on 30 April, its first case of a person who contracted COVID-19. Lesotho remains the only country in Africa with no confirmed cases to date.

South Africa, the first country in the region to report a imported case on 5 March, has confirmed that nearly 6,000 people have contracted COVID-19 so far.

The number of people with COVID-19 is rising in Somalia, where the weak health system lacks capacity to respond. Cases in Djibouti are also increasing, with nearly 1,100 recorded.

Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence, as communities face rising economic pressure.

Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).