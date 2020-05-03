APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: West and Central Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

This is what SA’s workplaces are required to provide staff with in #lockdownlevel4

As 1.5 million people prepare to return to work tomorrow as part of South Africa's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, below is a statement by the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi on what workplaces will be required to supply staff with...
Read more
DebatesCNBC Africa -

Opinion : Could Industrialists lead the way up and out of COVID-19?

I have been interviewing and studying entrepreneurs in Africa for more than a quarter of a century and I have often wondered whether is the lack of will on the side of many entrepreneurs to get down into the grimy world of industry. After all, it is not as sexy as IT, or the digital world, and it is less likely to get you into the glossy magazines on TV chat shows.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Highlights

Two months after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria on 27 February 2020, the West and Central Africa region is seeing a significant increase in cases and deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Africa region indicates that the region accounts for 54% of cases and 35% of deaths in Africa.

Five countries have surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases, with cases in Guinea and Nigeria increasing most rapidly.

Countries continue to face a risk of increased community transmission. Eight countries are reporting community transmissions to date.

If this trend continues, the number of cases could double each week, according to WHO.

UNFPA is partnering with governments, other UN agencies and organisations to address COVID-19. It is an active member of various regional coordination mechanisms (including COVID-19 Regional Response Platform, the UN Sustainable Development Group, Harmonization of Health in Africa, and the Inter-Agency Steering Committee and the.)

The UN framework for the immediate socioeconomic response to COVID-19 was released this week.

The key national challenges identified by the UN country teams and humanitarian coordination teams include: Weak national health systems and coordination for some countries; insufficient financial resources to fund national response plans; weak capacity and insufficient number of health personnel; insufficient personal protection equipment (PPE) for health personnel; insufficient ventilators for increasing severe cases; and low screening and testing capacity.

Mass testing strategies need to be put in place to enable economic recovery, but lack of equipment and training remains an issue. The consequences are greater in humanitarian contexts.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3dc0kpy

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Happening in Parliament this week
Next articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 10
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Opinion – Fear the fake news that spreads like wildfire and hurts us all

Contributor -
This deepening addiction to “hearsay” or “gists”, as Nigerians would say, has been mounting rapidly in Africa in recent years as the power of social media grows. And these weeks of lock down and national emergencies have created an eager audience keen to share the latest rumours.
Read more
article

Op-Ed – John Kufuor: Africa faces the triple jeopardy of health, economic and informational crises

Contributor -
With Africa's triple whammy, Ghana's former President John A. Kufuor argues the continent needs a clear, determined strategy to support public interest media.
Read more
International News

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

CNBC -
President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days. As part of phase 4,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Ghana Rugby congratulates World Rugby EXCO Members on Election Results

APO Africa Press Office -
Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairperson of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org), issued letters of congratulations to the re-elected Chairperson of World Rugby, Sir Bill Beaumont, as well as to the African EXCO Members Mr Khaled Babbou (President: Rugby Africa) and Mr Mark Alexander (President: South African Rugby Union). World Rugby unexpectedly announced the result of the just-ended election of a new World Rugby Executive Committee. The new Executive Committee will comprise of
Read more

Sir Bill Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby Chairman

APO Africa Press Office -
Former England captain Sir Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as the chairman of World Rugby for another four years. The 68-year-old defeated his former deputy, ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, by 28 votes to 23. Sir Bill Beaumont has called on the game to become more united than ever and get working immediately to achieve sustainable growth in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic after being elected for a second term as World Rugby Chairman World Rugby Council elects Beaumont as Chairman
Read more

Coronavirus: UNICEF Sierra Leone – COVID-19 Situation Report #2

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 1st May 2020, there are 136 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in 7 out of 16 districts in Sierra Leone. Seven people have died, including one pregnant woman, and 21 people have recovered so far. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 5.1%. National surveillance has docked 106 alerts through its 117 national emergency hotline. Over 1,870 laboratory tests have been conducted. Out of the 162 designated hospital beds for COVID-19 patie
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 3 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases - 2 Confirmed Cases - 157 At Isolation Centres - 120 Recovered - 29 Deaths – 8 In Quarantine - 1341 Out of Quarantine - 1576Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved