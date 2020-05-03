APO
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 May 2020, 9am EAT

By Africa Press Office

 African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (42,713) deaths (1,754), and recoveries (14,152) by region:

Central (3,856 cases; 124 deaths; 1,207 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon 2,077; 64; 953), Central African Republic (72; 0; 10), Chad (117; 10; 39), Congo (229; 9; 25), DRC (674; 33; 75), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (335; 5; 85), Sao Tome & Principe (18; 1; 4)

Eastern (4,274; 120; 1,769): Comoros (3; 0; 0), Djibouti (1,112; 2; 686), Eritrea (39; 0; 26), Ethiopia (133; 3; 69), Kenya (435; 22; 152), Madagascar (135; 0; 97), Mauritius (334; 10; 314), Rwanda (255; 0; 120), Seychelles (11; 0; 6), Somalia (671; 31; 34), South Sudan (45; 0; 0), Sudan (533; 36; 46), Tanzania (480; 16; 167), Uganda (88; 0; 52)

Northern (16,297; 1,093; 5,001): Algeria (4,295; 459; 1,872), Egypt (6,193; 415; 1,522), Libya (63; 3; 22), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (4,729; 173; 1,256), Tunisia (1,009; 42; 323)

Southern (6,783; 137; 2,695): Angola (30; 2; 11), Botswana (23; 1; 8), Eswatini (108; 1; 12), Malawi (38; 3; 9), Mozambique (79; 0; 18), Namibia (16; 0; 8), South Africa (6,336; 123; 2,549), Zambia (119; 3; 75), Zimbabwe (34; 4; 5) Western (11,503; 280; 3,480): Benin (90; 2; 42), Burkina Faso (652; 44; 535), Cape Verde (152; 2; 18), Cote d'Ivoire (1,362; 15; 622), Gambia (17; 1; 9), Ghana (2,169; 18; 229), Guinea (1,586; 7; 405), Guinea-Bissau (260; 1; 19), Liberia (154; 18; 48), Mali (544; 26; 206), Niger (736; 35; 507), Nigeria (2,388; 85; 385), Senegal (1,115; 9; 368), Sierra Leone (155; 8; 21), Togo (123; 9; 66)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

