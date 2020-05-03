APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Libya: Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams’ message on World Press Freedom Day

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: More than ever SA’s small businesses need assistance. Join SA’s Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni & other panellists, Tuesday, May 5...

Reviving your small business TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 2...
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How The Defense Production Act Works

In early April, the White House said America is at war with "an invisible enemy." The U.S. government is responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a series of measures that invoke a 70 year old Cold War law called the Defense Production A
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

By Stephanie Williams

An independent media, free from intimidation and threats, is crucial to laying the foundations of democracy. On this day, I want to pay tribute to the brave journalists and media workers in Libya who, despite rising intimidation and violence, continue to carry out their duties under extremely difficult circumstances.  For too long, Libyan journalists and media workers have laid down their lives in the course of their duties, seeking to report the news and share them with the public.

I call on the Libyan authorities and all parties to the conflict to protect journalists and media workers, guarantee the right to freedom of opinion and expression, including the right to seek, receive, and impart information to the public.

Journalists are the voice of the voiceless; they should not be silenced. Truth should not become yet another casualty of the ongoing war. A free press is crucial for providing facts, information and analysis, holding leaders accountable and for speaking truth to power. This is particularly true in time of conflict or crisis, with Libyans now under threat from both the year-long conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today is also an occasion to raise concerns about the dramatic increase, both online and offline, in misinformation, incitement to violence and hate speech – including threats against media workers – that has occurred over the past year. This has fueled a climate of mistrust, fear and violence among different groups, contributed to deepening pre-existing divides in Libya and further weakened an already fragile social fabric. Journalists and media workers have the responsibility to uphold professional and ethical principles, including those of transparency and impartiality. On this day, I want to renew my call on journalists and media workers to join forces in fighting misinformation, hate speech and incitement.

Threatening or detaining journalists for carrying out their duties violates international human rights law and contradicts the obligation to ensure an enabling environment for the media. UNSMIL condemns all attacks on journalists and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Since 1 May 2019 UNSMIL documented at least nine cases in east and west Libya in which journalists and bloggers have been subjected to abduction, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention, and, too often, torture. Journalists and media workers are also frequently subjected to intimidation, harassment and death threats. Among the many reported cases, UNSMIL was able to document the case of two journalists shot in southern Tripoli in October 2019.  In January 2020, two radio stations were attacked and set on fire in Sirte.  Most recently on 3 April 2020, the Director of Garabulli Radio disappeared, while driving in al-Gweia’, east of Tripoli. His fate and whereabouts remain unknown. The Annual Report of the Defender Center for Human Rights, released in February 2020, reported that intensified violence against journalists in Libya led to the departure of over 83 Libyan journalists from the country between 2015 and 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Previous articleAliko Dangote Foundation engages 54gene Laboratory to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 test per day in Kano
Next articleHow kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

This is what SA’s workplaces are required to provide staff with in #lockdownlevel4

CNBC Africa -
As 1.5 million people prepare to return to work tomorrow as part of South Africa's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, below is a statement by the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi on what workplaces will be required to supply staff with...
Read more
Debates

Opinion : Could Industrialists lead the way up and out of COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
I have been interviewing and studying entrepreneurs in Africa for more than a quarter of a century and I have often wondered whether is the lack of will on the side of many entrepreneurs to get down into the grimy world of industry. After all, it is not as sexy as IT, or the digital world, and it is less likely to get you into the glossy magazines on TV chat shows.
Read more
Coronavirus

Nine ways you can try to save your small business post COVID-19.

Contributor -
The majority think they will be able to reopen by the end of 2020, but others are less certain. Small businesses disagree, a lot, about how long the crisis will last. Small businesses needs business continuity management, adaptation to technology and talent retention
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Opinion – Fear the fake news that spreads like wildfire and hurts us all

Contributor -
This deepening addiction to “hearsay” or “gists”, as Nigerians would say, has been mounting rapidly in Africa in recent years as the power of social media grows. And these weeks of lock down and national emergencies have created an eager audience keen to share the latest rumours.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Aliko Dangote Foundation engages 54gene Laboratory to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 test per day in Kano

APO Africa Press Office -
The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) (www.Dangote.com/foundation/), a philanthropic endeavor of Aliko Dangote, has contracted 54Gene, a molecular diagnostics company specialized in research, and diagnostics, to immediately set up a 400 test/day capacity laboratory in Kano State. 54Gene is accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and has already set up labs in Lagos and in Ogun States. The lab, which was inaugurated yesterday - May 3rd in Kano, will start with a testing
Read more

Coronavirus – Gabon: UNICEF Gabon COVID-19 Situation Report

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Gabon on March 12, there are currently 276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Gabon as of April 29th, 67 cases have been discharged with 3 deaths recorded. A total number of 742 persons of interest (POI) are being identified and monitored, out of which, 93 per cent are confined in their homes, and the rest in isolation sites managed by the Government. As at 24 April
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 May 2020, 6 pm EAT

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (43,060) deaths (1,761), and recoveries (14,343) by region: Central (3,856 cases; 125 deaths; 1,207 recoveries): Burundi (19; I; 7), Cameroon 2,077; 64; 953), Central African Republic (72; 0; 10), Chad (117; 10; 39), congo (229; 10; 25), ORC (674; 33; 75), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (335; 5; 85), Sao Tome & Principe (18; 1; 4) Eastern (4,380; 125; 1,783): Comoros (3; 0; 0), Ojibouti (1,112; 2; 686), Eritrea (39; 0; 26), Ethi
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (3rd May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
News Cases: 1 Total Confirmed Cases: 39 Total Active Cases: 27 Total Recovered: 9 Number of Tests Conducted: 907 Total Deaths: 3 Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved