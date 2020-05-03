APO
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (3rd May 2020)

News Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 39

Total Active Cases: 27

Total Recovered: 9

Number of Tests Conducted: 907

Total Deaths: 3

Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

