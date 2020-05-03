Coronavirus – Nigeria: Yobe State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 03

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Highlights

Three (3) new confirmed cases are reported today; One (1) case is a contact of the index case and the other two (2) are not epidemiologically linked with the index case

Four (4) confirmed cases on admission in State Specialist Hospital (SSH) Damaturu isolation center. All four (4) patients are in stable condition

Strengthening LGA RRT capacity to conduct case investigation, contact tracing, Infection and Prevention and Control (IPC), and risk communication in 5 very high-risk LGAs- Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Geidam, and Bade

Conducting daily COVID-19 response coordination meetings in the state and 5 high-risk LGAs.

Epidemiological Summary:

On May 2, 2020, 12 alerts were reported, 10 were investigated with 2 alerts pending

15 additional contacts of the new case were line-listed by the contact tracing team, No sample collected due to lack of sample collection Kit.

As of 2 May 2020, a total of 21 samples were collected and sent for testing: Out of these, 4 returned positive, 5 are negative and 12 are pending in the UMTH Laboratory.

