Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 157

Total number of death – 8

Active New Cases – 2

Active cases at Isolation Centres – 120

Cumulative recoveries – 29

Number currently in quarantine – 1,341

Number discharged frorn quarantine – 1,576

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.

