Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 157
Total number of death – 8
Active New Cases – 2
Active cases at Isolation Centres – 120
Cumulative recoveries – 29
Number currently in quarantine – 1,341
Number discharged frorn quarantine – 1,576
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.