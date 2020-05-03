Coronavirus – South Africa: Happening in Parliament this week

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The impact of the Coronavirus on tourism, the interview of candidates for board membership, and the briefing of Committees on the Appropriations Bill together with various Departments’ strategic and annual performance plans dominate matters in the Parliament programme this week.

The Minister of Tourism is, on Monday 04 May, scheduled to brief a joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism and the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour on the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on the tourism industry and measures the Department is putting in place to mitigate the impact. A Subcommittee of the Portfolio Committee on Communications is scheduled to interview the remaining candidate as part of filling a vacancy at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Council and also shortlist candidates for the Media Development and Diversity Agency board. At least 40 meetings of the Committees of the two Houses – The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces – are scheduled to hold virtual oversight meetings this week. MONDAY, 04 MAY 2020: Standing Committee on Appropriations, (National Assembly), [Briefing by the Public Service Commission on the 2020 Appropriation Bill], Virtual Meeting Platform, 10:00 – 12:00 Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, (National Assembly), [ Briefing by the DPWI on Properties earmarked for use as quarantine facilities for COVID19 patients. The role of EPWP beneficiaries during the COVID19 period. Report on the Beitbridge fence erection project], Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and Select Committee on Security and Justice, (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [Continuation of discussions with the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services on COVID-19 related matters] TUESDAY, 05 MAY 2020: Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [Budget Review (incl. Sector Plan, Annual Performance Plan and Strategic Plan) by Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Budget Vote 16: Basic Education (2020/21)] Joint Meeting: Standing Committee on Finance and Select Committee on Finance, (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [Briefing by National Treasury and the South African Revenue Services on Strategic Plan and Budget] Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. (National Assembly), [Briefings by Entities on the 2020/24 Strategic Plan, 2020/21 Annual Performance Plans (APP) and Medium Term Budget Allocation, namely; Commission on Restitution of Land Rights; Ingonyama Trust Board] WEDNESDAY, 06 MAY 2020: Standing Committee on Appropriations, (National Assembly), [Briefing by the Human Sciences Research Council on the 2020 Appropriation Bill] Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Transport and Select Committee on Transport, Public Service and Administration, Public Works and Infrastructure (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [Briefing by the Department of Transport on its on 2020/21 Budget, Strategic Plan and Annual Performance Plan. Briefing by the Driving Licence Card Trading Account (DLCA) on its 2020/21 Strategic and Annual Performance Plans. Briefing by the Minister and the DLCA on the progress with the proposed new card specifications and the acquisition of a new card production machine as well as the plans in place and steps taken by the entity to ensure continued compliance with the processing of driver’s licence card production] Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises and Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communications, (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [Briefing by the Minister of Public Enterprises on the strategic plan and budget vote; including an update on the developments in state-owned companies. Briefing by the Minister of Public Enterprises and the Business Rescue Practitioners on a rescue plan and the latest developments for SAA and South African Express Airways] THURSDAY, 07 MAY 2020: Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Communications and Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communication, (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [Briefing by NEMISA on its 2020/21 Annual Performance Plan and Budget. Briefing by BBI on its 2020/21 Annual Performance Plan and Budget. Briefing by ZADNA on its 2020/21 Annual Performance Plan and Budget] Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour and Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour, (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [Joint briefing by the Department of Employment and Labour and Unemployment Insurance Fund on Budget Vote 31 and Annual Performance Plans for 2020/21] FRIDAY, 08 MAY 2020: Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Police and Select Committee on Security and Justice, (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [(Joint briefings) Budget hearing briefings: South African Police Service (SAPS) Programme 1: Administration and Programme2: Visible Policing] Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Police and Select Committee on Security and Justice, (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), [(Joint briefings) Budget hearing briefings: South African Police Service (SAPS): Programme 3: Detectives; DPCI budget Programme 4: Crime Intelligence and Programme 5: Protection and Security Services]

