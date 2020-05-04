APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) supports Scientifically-Proven Traditional Medicine

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to Africa?

Many African countries have been knocking on the International Monetary Fund’s door for financial assistance to fight COVID-19. As the virus prepares to plunge Africa into its deepest recession in decades, how far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to the continent? Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
FinancialCNBC Africa -

SA takes first place in 2019 Open Budget Index Survey

South Africa has been ranked first alongside New Zealand, out of 117 countries in the 2019 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey.
Read more
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?

Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes innovations around the world including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines and developing new therapies in the search for potential treatments for COVID-19.

WHO recognizes that traditional, complementary and alternative medicine has many benefits and Africa has a long history of traditional medicine and practitioners that play an important role in providing care to populations. Medicinal plants such as Artemisia annua are being considered as possible treatments for COVID-19 and should be tested for efficacy and adverse side effects. Africans deserve to use medicines tested to the same standards as people in the rest of the world. Even if therapies are derived from traditional practice and natural, establishing their efficacy and safety through rigorous clinical trials is critical.

African governments through their Ministers of Health adopted a resolution urging Member States to produce evidence on the safety, efficacy and quality of traditional medicine at the Fiftieth Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in 2000. Countries also agreed to undertake relevant research and require national medicines regulatory agencies to approve medicines in line with international standards, which include the product following a strict research protocol and undergoing tests and clinical trials. These studies normally involve hundreds of people under the monitoring of the national regulatory authorities and may take quite a few months in an expedited process.

WHO is working with research institutions to select traditional medicine products which can be investigated for clinical efficacy and safety for COVID-19 treatment. In addition, the Organization will continue to support countries as they explore the role of traditional health practitioners in prevention, control, and early detection of the virus as well as case referral to health facilities.

Over the past two decades, WHO has been working with countries to ensure safe and effective traditional medicine development in Africa by providing financial resources and technical support. WHO has supported clinical trials, leading 14 countries to issue marketing authorization for 89 traditional medicine products which have met international and national requirements for registration. Of these, 43 have been included in national essential medicines lists. These products are now part of the arsenal to treat patients with a wide range of diseases including malaria, opportunistic infections related to HIV, diabetes, sickle cell disease and hypertension. Almost all countries in the WHO African region have national traditional medicine policies, following support from WHO.

As efforts are under way to find treatment for COVID-19, caution must be taken against misinformation, especially on social media, about the effectiveness of certain remedies. Many plants and substances are being proposed without the minimum requirements and evidence of quality, safety and efficacy. The use of products to treat COVID-19, which have not been robustly investigated can put people in danger, giving a false sense of security and distracting them from hand washing and physical distancing which are cardinal in COVID-19 prevention, and may also increase self-medication and the risk to patient safety.

WHO welcomes every opportunity to collaborate with countries and researchers to develop new therapies and encourages such collaboration for the development of effective and safe therapies for Africa and the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Previous articleEquatorial Guinea takes bold action to aid explorers
Next articleCoronavirus – Cameroon: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$226 million Disbursement to Cameroon to Address the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

The future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored

CNBC Africa -
Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands

CNBC Africa -
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda’s ICT ministry unveils COVID-19 relief initiative

CNBC Africa -
With unprecedented effects of the coronavirus disease on different sectors and especially on the public health, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, joins CNBC Africa for more on the Corona Action Rwanda, a project that gathers initiatives and connects them with grants and support.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Cameroon: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$226 million Disbursement to Cameroon to Address the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of US$ 226 million to support the authorities’ efforts in addressing Cameroon’s urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices; The IMF also approved the authorities’ request for an extension of the ECF arrangement, due to expire on June 25, 2020, to September 30, 2020 with a rephasing of access; To mitigate the
Read more

Equatorial Guinea takes bold action to aid explorers

APO Africa Press Office -
The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will grant two-year block extensions and ease capex requirements for E&P companies amid industry downturn; major U.S. upstream firms to benefit include Kosmos Energy, VAALCO Energy and more; the measure reflects broader efforts to drive global investment into Equatorial Guinea in line with its 2020 Year of Investment campaign, which will host the Africa Oil & Investment Forum & Exhibition in Malabo on November 25-26, 2020. In a decisive show of support t
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 4 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1758; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty (140). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Tigray Health Research Institute, Adama Public H
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (3 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 2nd of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19. A total of 920 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 11647 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow. Table 1: Distribution of tests done Province Number of tests done Mash West 24 Mat. North 7 Bulawayo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved