APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (44,911) deaths (1,810), and recoveries (15,196)

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Why American Farmers Are Dumping Milk

Across America, dairy farmers have dumped countless gallons of fresh, entirely usable milk, because there is no one to buy it. The shelter in place orders given by governments around the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic have shuttered
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to Africa?

Many African countries have been knocking on the International Monetary Fund’s door for financial assistance to fight COVID-19. As the virus prepares to plunge Africa into its deepest recession in decades, how far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to the continent? Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
FinancialCNBC Africa -

SA takes first place in 2019 Open Budget Index Survey

South Africa has been ranked first alongside New Zealand, out of 117 countries in the 2019 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (44,911) deaths (1,810), and recoveries (15,196) by region:

Central (4,011 cases; 128 deaths; 1,212 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon 2,077; 64; 953), Central African Republic (72; 0; 10), Chad (117; 10; 39), Congo (231; 10; 25), DRC (684; 34; 80), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (335; 5; 85), Sao Tome & Principe (161; 3; 4).

Eastern (4,593; 131; 1,878): Comoros (3; 0; 0), Djibouti (1,116; 2; 713), Eritrea (39; 0; 26), Ethiopia (140; 3; 75), Kenya (490; 24; 173), Madagascar (149; 0; 99), Mauritius (334; 10; 316), Rwanda (259; 0; 124), Seychelles (11; 0; 6), Somalia (756; 35; 61), South Sudan (49; 0; 2), Sudan (678; 41; 61), Tanzania (480; 16; 167), Uganda (89; 0; 55).

Northern (17,023; 1,115; 5,734): Algeria (4,474; 463; 1,936), Egypt (6,465; 429; 1,562), Libya (63; 3; 22), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (5,000; 177; 1,565), Tunisia (1,013; 42; 643).

Southern (7,260; 145; 2,699): Angola (30; 2; 11), Botswana (23; 1; 8), Eswatini (116; 1; 12), Malawi (41; 3; 9), Mozambique (80; 0; 19), Namibia (16; 0; 8), South Africa (6,783; 131; 2,549), Zambia (137; 3; 78), Zimbabwe (34; 4; 5).

Western (12,024; 291; 3,673): Benin (96; 2; 50), Burkina Faso (662; 45; 540), Cape Verde (175; 2; 37), Cote d'Ivoire (1,398; 17; 653), Gambia (17; 1; 9), Ghana (2,169; 18; 229), Guinea (1,586; 7; 405), Guinea-Bissau (292; 2; 25), Liberia (166; 18; 58), Mali (580; 29; 223), Niger (750; 36; 518), Nigeria (2,558; 87; 400), Senegal (1,271; 10; 415), Sierra Leone (178; 8; 37), Togo (126; 9; 74).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Cameroon: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$226 million Disbursement to Cameroon to Address the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 4 May
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Analyst Interviews

Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?

CNBC Africa -
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more
CEO Interviews

The future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored

CNBC Africa -
Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands

CNBC Africa -
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi appeals to employers to hand over Coronavirus COVID-19 relief funds to workers

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, calls on employers to ensure that the money that has been paid over by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) disbursed to the workers. This follows a number of complaints received from workers who called in alleging that their employers have not paid them the money the UIF has disbursed as part of COVID-19 TERS, which is meant to provide temporary relief for workers
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 4 May

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 1pm on 4 May, the Western Cape has recorded 3451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 3451 Total recoveries 894 Total deaths 64 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2493 Total number of tests 46285 Patients in hospital 132 with 51 in ICU Sub Districts Cape
Read more

Coronavirus – Cameroon: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$226 million Disbursement to Cameroon to Address the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of US$ 226 million to support the authorities’ efforts in addressing Cameroon’s urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices; The IMF also approved the authorities’ request for an extension of the ECF arrangement, due to expire on June 25, 2020, to September 30, 2020 with a rephasing of access; To mitigate the
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) supports Scientifically-Proven Traditional Medicine

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes innovations around the world including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines and developing new therapies in the search for potential treatments for COVID-19. WHO recognizes that traditional, complementary and alternative medicine has many benefits and Africa has a long history of traditional medicine and practitioners that play an important role in providing care to populations. Medicinal plants such as Artemisia annua are being co
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved