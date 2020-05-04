APO
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

By Africa Press Office

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Coronavirus

COVID-19: More than ever SA’s small businesses need assistance. Join SA’s Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni & other panellists, Tuesday, May 5...

Reviving your small business TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 2...
International News

How The Defense Production Act Works

In early April, the White House said America is at war with "an invisible enemy." The U.S. government is responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a series of measures that invoke a 70 year old Cold War law called the Defense Production A
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (44,483) deaths (1,801), and recoveries (14,921) by region: Central (4,009 cases; 128 deaths; 1,212 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon 2,077; 64; 953), Central African Republic (72; 0; 10), Chad (117; 10; 39), Congo (229; 10; 25), DRC (684; 34; 80), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (335; 5; 85), Sao Tome & Principe (161; 3; 4)' Eastern (4,436; 128; 1,812): Comoros (3; 0; 0), Djibouti (1,112; 2; 686), Eritrea (39; 0; 26), Ethiopia (135; 3; 75), Kenya (465; 24; 167), Madagascar (149; 0; 98), Mauritius (334; 10; 315), Rwanda (259; 0; 124), Seychelles (11; 0; 6), Somalia (722; 32; 44), South Sudan (46; 0; 0), Sudan (592; 41; 52), Tanzania (480; 16; 167), Uganda (89; 0; 52) Northern (16,926; 1,112; 5,607): Algeria (4,474; 463; 1,936), Egypt (6,465; 429; 1,562), Libya (63; 3; 22), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (4,903; 174; 1,438), Tunisia (1,013; 42; 643) Southern (7,241; 145; 2,699): Angola (30; 2; 11), Botswana (23; 1; 8), Eswatini (112; 1; 12), Malawi (39; 3; 9), Mozambique (80; 0; 19), Namibia (16; 0; 8), South Africa (6,783; 131; 2,549), Zambia (124; 3; 78), Zimbabwe (34; 4; 5) Western (11,871; 288; 3,591): Benin (90; 2; 42), Burkina Faso (662; 45; 540), Cape Verde (165; 2; 33), Cote d'Ivoire (1,398; 17; 653), Gambia (17; 1; 9), Ghana (2,169; 18; 229), Guinea (1,586; 7; 405), Guinea-Bissau (292; 2; 25), Liberia (158; 18; 58), Mali (563; 27; 213), Niger (750; 36; 518), Nigeria (2,558; 87; 400), Senegal (1,182; 9; 372), Sierra Leone (157; 8; 27), Togo (124; 9; 67)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Coronavirus

This is what SA’s workplaces are required to provide staff with in #lockdownlevel4

CNBC Africa -
As 1.5 million people prepare to return to work tomorrow as part of South Africa's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, below is a statement by the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi on what workplaces will be required to supply staff with...
Debates

Opinion : Could Industrialists lead the way up and out of COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
I have been interviewing and studying entrepreneurs in Africa for more than a quarter of a century and I have often wondered whether is the lack of will on the side of many entrepreneurs to get down into the grimy world of industry. After all, it is not as sexy as IT, or the digital world, and it is less likely to get you into the glossy magazines on TV chat shows.
Coronavirus

Nine ways you can try to save your small business post COVID-19.

Contributor -
The majority think they will be able to reopen by the end of 2020, but others are less certain. Small businesses disagree, a lot, about how long the crisis will last. Small businesses needs business continuity management, adaptation to technology and talent retention
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Opinion – Fear the fake news that spreads like wildfire and hurts us all

Contributor -
This deepening addiction to “hearsay” or “gists”, as Nigerians would say, has been mounting rapidly in Africa in recent years as the power of social media grows. And these weeks of lock down and national emergencies have created an eager audience keen to share the latest rumours.
Coronavirus – South Sudan: The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic Sunday 3. May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic held its 42. Meeting on the afternoon of Sunday 3'd May 2020 under the Chairmanship of H. E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, the First Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic. The High-Level Taskforce was briefed on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation in South Sudan, the Region and the Globe by the Honourable Minister for Health. The Honourable Minister informed the Taskforce that, the Pu
Canon Middle East builds on the Arab tradition of storytelling with the launch of ‘Hakawaty’ to inspire and entertain children

APO Africa Press Office -
Promoting the treasure trove of Arabic literary content from the region, Hakawaty keeps kids entertained at home with a host of Arabic stories; Families can tune in to the stories narrated by expert Hakawatis on Canon’s social media pages. The rich tradition of Arabic storytelling, which brings to life fables, legends and tales of kings and warriors, gets a new platform with Canon Middle East (www.Canon-ME.com) bringing captivating stories, narrated by expert Hakawatis, through the ne
Coronavirus: Kenya Covid-19 cases rise by 30 , total now 465 Nairobi Sunday May 3, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoKenya has recorded 30 more cases of coronavirus from an analysis of 883 tests done in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of total cases to 465. The results were released by the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman who disclosed that 19 cases are from Mombasa, 8 from Nairobi, 2 from Bungoma and one from Kitui, aged between 4 years and  64 years, of which 23 are males and 7 females. Bungoma is the latest County to be affected by t
The Way Forward: How Africa Can Make a Comeback from the Oil & Gas Downturn

APO Africa Press Office -
Stunning drops in crude oil prices—the result of COVID-19-related declines in demand and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia—have been taking their toll around the globe this spring. For Africa’s oil-producing countries, where crude oil exports make up a large portion of their revenue, the situation is especially dire. In Nigeria, for example, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed recently warned of an imminent recession and requested billions of dollars in internatio
