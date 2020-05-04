Coronavirus – Egypt: The UK and Egypt establish basis for cooperation during COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The British Ambassador to Egypt, Sir Geoffrey Adams, has agreed with Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat the key elements of the UK’s engagement with Egypt in the two countries’ shared fight against the Coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to Minister Al-Mashat, the British Ambassador set out the UK’s support for the Ministry’s efforts, in line with its People, Projects, and Purpose framework.

Under this framework, the Embassy and British businesses will work together to address the immediate medical needs of both Egypt and the UK. The UK has already provided training to over 250 Egyptian medical staff, equipping them with advanced skills in Intensive Care, Basic Life Support, and Cardiovascular Life Support. Vodafone has donated EGP10 million, while BP has offered EGP2 million to equip quarantine hospitals with ventilators and to support the treatment of COVID-19 patients. AstraZeneca has also donated 20,000 rapid Coronavirus-related tests worth USD100,000, in addition to 100,000 surgical masks, 100,000 gloves and 3,000 disposable gowns.

The UK is placing emphasis on support to healthcare provision, social protection, and the economic reform agenda in its programs in Egypt. On 20 January this year a joint statement was issued by the then Secretary of State for International Development of the United Kingdom and Minister Al-Mashat, outlining a number of areas of enhanced economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, the UK is playing a leading role in the global campaign against the Coronavirus. It is the G7 lead on support to vulnerable countries during the crisis. The UK has confirmed a responsive funding package of more than GBP 700m, including GBP 130m contribution to the UN, GBP 65m of which is allocated to the WHO. The UK is co-hosting the virtual Global Coronavirus Response Summit on 4 May, and will host the virtual Global Vaccines Summit on 4 June.

