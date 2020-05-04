Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 4 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1758; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty (140). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Tigray Health Research Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory. The Details of cases are presented below:
S.
NO
Citizenship
Residence
Age
sex
Travel history of abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Ethiopian
–
24
Male
He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga University mandatory quarantine.
2
Ethiopian
–
23
Male
He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine.
3
Ethiopian
–
20
Male
He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine.
4
Ethiopian
Bahir Dar
17
Male
No
Yes
5
Swedish
–
19
Male
He has travel history from Sweden and is in Addis Ababa mandatory quarantine.
COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today
Total laboratory test conducted
24,088
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
1,758
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
5
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
60
Patients in intensive care
0
Newly recovered
0
Total recovered
75
Total deaths
3
Returned to their country
2
Total confirmed cases as of today
140
The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.
