Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 4 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1758; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty (140). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Tigray Health Research Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory. The Details of cases are presented below:

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

–

24

Male

He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga University mandatory quarantine.

2

Ethiopian

–

23

Male

He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine.

3

Ethiopian

–

20

Male

He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine.

4

Ethiopian

Bahir Dar

17

Male

No

Yes

5

Swedish

–

19

Male

He has travel history from Sweden and is in Addis Ababa mandatory quarantine.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

24,088

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1,758

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

5

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

60

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

0

Total recovered

75

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

140

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.

