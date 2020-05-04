APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 4 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

FinancialCNBC Africa -

SA takes first place in 2019 Open Budget Index Survey

South Africa has been ranked first alongside New Zealand, out of 117 countries in the 2019 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?

Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19

Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1758; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty (140). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Tigray Health Research Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory. The Details of cases are presented below:

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

 –

24

Male

He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga University mandatory quarantine.

2

Ethiopian

 –

23

Male

He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine.

3

Ethiopian

 –

20

Male

He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine.

4

Ethiopian

 Bahir Dar

17

Male

No

 Yes

5

Swedish

 –

19

Male

He has travel history from Sweden and is in Addis Ababa mandatory quarantine.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

24,088

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1,758

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

5

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

60

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

0

Total recovered

75

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

140

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Previous articleThe future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19
Next articleTime for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Rwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored

CNBC Africa -
Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands

CNBC Africa -
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Read more
Videos

Rwanda’s ICT ministry unveils COVID-19 relief initiative

CNBC Africa -
With unprecedented effects of the coronavirus disease on different sectors and especially on the public health, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, joins CNBC Africa for more on the Corona Action Rwanda, a project that gathers initiatives and connects them with grants and support.
Read more
Videos

How the Rwandan banking sector is set to evolve post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Due to the recent COVID-19 impact, banking as we know it might have to change forever but are banks ready to make these changes, Cherno Gaye, Managing Director of Cogebanque joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (3 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 2nd of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19. A total of 920 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 11647 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow. Table 1: Distribution of tests done Province Number of tests done Mash West 24 Mat. North 7 Bulawayo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 4 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases: 5 Active Cases: 60 Critical: 0 New Recovered: 0 Total Recovered: 75 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 3 Total Cases: 140Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

American and African Oil and Gas Players propose regulatory measures to ensure sustainability in response to COVID-19 and beyond

APO Africa Press Office -
In response to the current global COVID-19 pandemic and the associated crash in the price of oil, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) and the IAGC have proposed a number of mitigating measures on behalf of the oil and gas industry. These measures are intended to mitigate the expected loss of jobs and abandonment of erstwhile viable projects in the African oil and gas sector in the face of a global recession. Whilst African oil producers might not be able to change the cur
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 Update – 3 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 259 (4 new) Tests: 34,350 (1,047 today) Recoveries: 124 (4 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 135 This reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds. Withho
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved